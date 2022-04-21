Criminal mischief
Police are looking for the person who used a knife to cause damage to a 2018 Ford Edge parked on West Main Street, Mount Jewett borough April 10. The front tires of the vehicle, owned by a 24-year-old woman of Mount Jewett, were slashed and there were knife marks on the driver’s side. There was a total of $3,000 in damage.
Harassment
A 33-year-old male was arrested for harassment, simple assault and related charges after police were dispatched for a report of a domestic incident on Henderson Road, Lafayette Township April 9.
A 39-year-old female of Kane and a 18-year-old female of St. Mary’s were both arrested for harassment after they got into an altercation at Sheetz. Both were cited in district court.
Simple trespass
State police are looking for the person trespassed on property on Kings Run Road, Ceres Township April 9. The unknown person was seen leaving a garage on the property. No items were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a Vanilla Visa Gift card valued at $400 from a Mount Jewett woman on Hacker Street April 8.
Drug possession
A 21-year-old Gifford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford Ranger pick-up truck on Route 219, Lafayette Township April 12. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related items.
Dallas Gustafson, 21, and Cheyenne Gustafson, 21, both of Ridgway, were arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic on Route 219, Sergeant Township April 15. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
A 32-year-old East Smethport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a UTV on Route 6, Keating Township April 15. The investigation is ongoing.