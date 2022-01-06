Sex abuse of a child
State police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse of a child by photo/video via social media, indecent assault, and corruption of minors in Eldred Township between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2022. The investigation is ongoing.
Rape
Police are investigating the alleged rape of two victims in Keating Township between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2017.
Crashes
Jerry L. Stauffer, 76, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township Dec. 28. Stauffer was traveling south in a 2006 Toyota Camry when he lost control of the car presumably due to the icy road conditions. The car hit a ditch, rotated and came to a stop. Stauffer was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The car was towed from the scene.
Troy A. Fitzsimmons, 54, of Eldred, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, Eldred Dec. 28. Fitzsimmons was traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he drove off the road, hit a parked vehicle, then slid into the grass and hit a natural gas pipeline, where the truck came to rest. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Fitzsimmons was not wearing a seat belt.
Peter S. Moonan, 26, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Dec. 27. Moonan was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck too fast for conditions, according to police, when he lost control of the truck, which left the road and hit an embankment. The truck continued traveling about 200 feet, coming to rest facing south. Moonan was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.
Garren H. Black, 22, of Shinglehouse, and his passenger Dustin C. Zetwick, 25, of Smethport, both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Red Mill Road, Seargeant Township Dec. 27. Black was traveling south in a 2005 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck when the truck slid off the road and hit a tractor sitting off the roadway. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts. Black was cited for speeding.
Jason A. Wray, 40, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on N Open Road, Liberty Township Jan. 1. Ray was traveling north in a 2010 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck when the truck veered off the roadway and hit a tree. Ray was wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene. Ray was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
DUI crash
Joshua Crum, 41, of Emporium, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 6, Liberty Township Dec. 31. The investigation is on-going.
Harassment
A 25-year-old female of Port Allegany was arrested and charged with harassment following a domestic incident in Eldred on Dec. 30.
Assault
Police are investigating a report of suspected child abuse in Hamlin Township on Dec. 22 involving an 8-year-old.
Scattering rubbish
Police are investigating a report of scattered rubbish in the 10296 block of Route 59, Keating Township Dec. 22.