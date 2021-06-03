Crash
Charles H. Sherwood, 56, of Kane, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 321, Wetmore Township May 28. Sherwood was traveling south in a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to enter a ditch and roll over. Sherwood was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to UPMC Kane by Emergy Care Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
Assault with serious bodily injury
Timothy Burkett, 52, of Gifford, was arrested following an assault at a location on Route 646, Keating Township May 30. Burkett allegedly struck a 56-year-old Smethport man, causing injury. Charges will be filed in district court.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a possible indecent assault in Lafayette Township between March 1 and May 24.
PFA violation
Evelyn Gurtman, 54, of Bradford was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order at a residence on Route 46, Keating Township May 28. Charges were filed in district court.
Possession of marijuana
Titina Sims, 52, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 219, Foster, Township May 26. She was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending.
DUI-alcohol
A 59-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F-250 pick-up truck on West Washington Street, Bradford Township May 28. The operator was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw, and charges are pending lab results.
DUI-drugs
Shawn Mott, 30, of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson Avenue, Bradford, May 27. Mott was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw, which the driver refused to allow. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 40-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1998 GMC Jimmy on Jackson Avenue, Bradford May 27. He was suspected of driving under the influence of multiple controlled substances and a blood test was done. Charges are pending blood test results.
Harassment
Paul Graves, 30, of Little Valley, N.Y. was arrested following a report of harassment at 2991 Route 46, Keating Township May 9. Graves allegedly struck the victim, a 32-year-old man of Smethport, causing injury and damaged his property. Charges are pending in district court.