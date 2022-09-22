Crashes
Benjamin T. Simms, 28, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Otto Township Sept. 8, 2022. Sims was traveling north in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler when he drove off the road and hit a guard rail. The Jeep then rotated 45 degrees and came to rest in the middle of the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Simms, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Jeffrey T. Barnes, 66, of Bolivar, N.Y., escaped injury in a hit and run crash on Route 155, Liberty Township Sept. 10. Barnes was traveling north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he failed to stay on the roadway and hit a mailbox. He then fled the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Jonathan Isman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township Sept. 11. Isman was traveling north in a 2010 Lincoln MKZ when he became distracted by something along the roadside and veered off the road, hitting two mailboxes. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
Drug possession
John Soloman, 42, of Brookville, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a Volkswagen Golf TDI on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept. 10. Charges are pending in this investigation.
Steven Burgess, 42, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox on Jackson Avenue, Bradford City Sept. 8. Charges will be filed in district court.
Following a traffic stop on a 2022 Nissan Altima on Route 219, Sergeant Township Sept. 10, two people, a 43-year-old male of Houston, Texas and a 25-year-old male from Greenville, Miss., were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
Simple harassment
Two people who got into a domestic incident at a residence on Reilly Hollow, Keating Township Sept. 8 were arrested for simple harassment. Charges against the two, a 36-year-old male and 43-year-old female, both of Smethport, were filed in district court.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took 36 2x8x16” boards from a property on Route 155, Annin Township Sept. 7. The boards are valued at $691. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter taken from a GMC vehicle on private property on Kings Run Road, Ceres Township Sept. 11. The unknown person also burglarized the residence.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a reported theft after someone opened a checking account using the victim’s personal information on Sept. 8.
Police are investigating a reported theft by a person posing as a financial fraud department representative in a call. The victim, of Otto Township, sent gift cards valued at $6,500 to the scammer Sept. 9.
Scattering rubbish
A 23-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested for scattering rubbish along Wildwood Drive, Liberty Township after his name was found on several items in the discarded household waste.