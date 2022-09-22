Crashes

Benjamin T. Simms, 28, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Otto Township Sept. 8, 2022. Sims was traveling north in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler when he drove off the road and hit a guard rail. The Jeep then rotated 45 degrees and came to rest in the middle of the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Simms, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.

