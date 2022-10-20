Crash

John C. Hutchins, 57, of Kane, suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Kane on Oct. 15. Hutchins was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox when he drove off the road and hit a tree. Hutchins was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment by ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

