Crash
John C. Hutchins, 57, of Kane, suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle in a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Kane on Oct. 15. Hutchins was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox when he drove off the road and hit a tree. Hutchins was transported to UPMC Kane for treatment by ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Thefts
The Sheetz gas station/convenience store, 3014 Route 219, Hamlin Township, reported that two males entered the store and stole four cases of beer and one bottle of Fireball whiskey on Oct. 8. An investigation is ongoing.
Someone fraudulently used credit belonging to a 56-year-old Eldred man on Oct. 9. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 37-year-old Ludlow man was arrested for past harassment at a residence on Church Street, Hamilton Township Oct. 10. Charges were filed in district court.
PFA violation
Police are investigating a report of a protection from abuse order that happened on Oct. 6 at a residence on Oil Valley Road, Otto Township.
Lost/missing firearm
A black, 9mm semi-automatic pistol was reported lost near the Bradford City number five reservoir Oct. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Criminal mischief
Brandon Nelson, 37, of Ludlow was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on Route 66, Wetmore Township Oct. 11. The victim related that her boyfriend had tampered with her vehicle without permission. Charges were field in district court.
DUI
A 39-year-old Bradford woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a bicycle on East Main Street, Bradford City Oct. 13. The operator was observed to be under the influence of alcohol and also had a full extradition arrest warrant out of Alabama. Charges were filed in district court, and she was jailed at McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
A 39-year-old Brockport, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2019 Ram truck in Annin Township Oct. 15. The operator was observed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI charges are pending against the operator of a 2019 Subaru following a traffic stop on Route 155, Liberty Township Oct. 15.
A 27-year-old male of Kane was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet Hummer on West Washington Street, Bradford City Oct. 9, Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug Possession
The operator of a 2015 Acura was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Route 155, Eldred Township Oct. 16. Charges are pending in district court.