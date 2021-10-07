Crash
Joshua J. Greville, 18, of Kane, suffered a suspected serious injury in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township Sept. 27. Timothy A. Peterson, 53, of Wilcox, was not injured, and Zackary W. Huet, 24, of Shippenville suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. His passenger, Michael E. Huet, 46, also of Shippenville, also suffered a suspected minor injury. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The crash, at the intersection with Greendale Road, happened when the Peterson vehicle came upon the Greville vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, stopped in the the roadway waiting to make a left turn onto Greendale Road. Peterson then rear-ended the Tucson and pushed it into the opposing lane of travel, where it was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado operated by Huet. All three vehicles sustained major damage. Greville was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot for treatment of his injuries.
Drug possession
David Taylor, 54, of Lewis Run and Todd Zickefoose, 63, of Smethport, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 219, Lafayette Township Oct. 1 after police found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on their persons. Charges will be filed in district court.
DUI-drugs
A 29-year-old James City man was arrested after police stopped to check on a motorist parked along the roadway on Reigel Road, Wetmore Township Sept 24. Police said the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest. Charges are pending lab test results.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating allegations of indecent assault of a 17-year-old female on Sept. 28.
PFA violation
Police are investigating a reported protection from abuse order on Willow Run Drive, Wetmore Township Sept. 27.
DUI-alcohol
A 31-year-old man from Rew was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed the 2008 Toyocar van he was driving on Bingham Road, Lafayette Township Sept. 15. Charges are pending lab test results.
A 29-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford on Route 155, Liberty Township Sept. 26. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking for who trespassed on private property in Lafayette Township Oct. 2.
Jackson Klatt, 21, of Middleport, N.Y., and Michael Peschio, 19, of Lake View N.Y., were arrested for trespassing at a location on Route 59, Keating Township Sept. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a report of identity theft after an unemployment claim was filed in the name of a 58-year-old Port Allegany man on Sept. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a report of identity theft on Kent Hollow Road, Keating Township Oct. 3.
Illegal firearm purchase
Police are investigating an attempt to purchase a firearm on Sept. 2 when he was not authorized to do so in Smethport. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Police are investigating reports of trespassing and harassment at a location on Willow Run Drive, Wetmore Township, Sept. 27.