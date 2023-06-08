Missing person
Police are looking for Ronald McGonigle, 38, of Eldred who is white, 5’9” tall with brown eyes and hair, who was last seen Monday May 22 and has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Crashes
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 346, Eldred Township May 24. James M. Mericle, 42, of Eldred and Steve M. Gray, 70, of Eldred, were both driving Ram pick-up trucks when Mericle’s vehicle, a 2019 Ram 2500, entered the intersection after proceeding through the stop sign without checking for clearance. The other truck, a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, was traveling east on Route 346 when he was hit by the Mericle truck. No injuries were reported. Gray was cited for no seat belt.
Two of three drivers were cited following a three-vehicle crash on South Avenue, Bradford Township May 25. The unnamed drivers were traveling north when the first, driving a 2018 Dodge Charger (Shelby) came to a complete stop, which caused the second car, a 2017 Audi Q5 to be unable to stop in time and a third car, a 2022 Mazda CX5, which was following two closely, hit it, pushing it into the Charger. Both the first driver and the third driver were cited, the first for careless driving the third for following too closely. The third driver was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for treatment by the Bradford Township Fire Company EMS. Two of the vehicles were towed from the scene.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a three phase electric pump jack motor valued at $300 from Bull Run Resources LLC, Warren. The motor was taken from a location on Block Droney Road, Lafayette Township May 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Hailey Tuttle, 20, of Kane was arrested for shoplifting at the Nittany Minit Mart, Hamlin Township on May 25. Charges will be filed in district court.
Police are investigating a theft of a game camera and damage to a garage door at Lynch Hollow Road, Ceres Township on May 21. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI
Jeffrey Pitts, 55, of Lewis Run was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to a fight at the Crosby, Lewis Run borough May 28. It was determined that Pitts drove to the Crosby in a 2018 Jeep Latitude while under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
A 37-year-old Smethport woman was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on School Street, Smethport May on 27. It was determined a physical altercation had occurred between two involved parties. Charges were filed in district court.
A 59-year-old man of Lewis Run was arrested for harassment following a domestic violence incident on West Irvine Street, Lewis Run Borough May 22. The investigation is ongoing.
Two people, a 21-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were both arrested for harassment after police responded to an incident at North Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township May 23. Charges were filed in district court.
Terroristic threats
Justin Simmer, 43, of Mt. Jewett was arrested for making terroristic threats against two people, a 37-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both of Mt. Jewett during a domestic incident at a residence on High Street, Mt. Jewett on June 2. He actively resisted arrest before being taken into custody by troopers. Charges were filed in district court.
Shawn Young, 42, of Mt. Jewett, was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on School St., Hamlin Township May 24. He was arrested for making terroristic threats and other charges following an investigation.
Possession of unstamped cigarettes
Michele Haberberger, 61, of St. Marys was arrested for possession of six cartons of unstamped cigarettes following a traffic stop on a 2006 Dodge Chrysler on Route 219, Hamlin Township on June 2. Charges will be filed in district court.
Beverly Myrtle, 53, and Joseph Stankavich, 56, both of Dubois, were arrested for possession of 63 cartons of unstamped cigarettes following a traffic stop on a 2008 Jeep Compass on Route 219, Bradford Township June 3. Charges are pending in district court.
Richard O’Donnell, 56, of Mill Creek was arrested for possession of 26 cartons of unstamped cigarettes following a traffic stop on a 2010 BMW on Route 219, Sergeant Township on May 27. Charges will be filed in district court.
Christine Shutz, 49, of St. Marys was arrested for possession of eight cartons of unstamped cigarettes following a traffic stop on a 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Route 219, Sergeant Townshipon May 27. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 42-year-old Mt. Jewett man was the victim of criminal mischief after his 2010 Dodge vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at 4461 Route 646, Keating Township between May 24 and May 27. The investigation is ongoing.
Dog law violation
A 67-year-old man of Eldred was the victim of a dog law violation after a Husky and a short brown dog killed a breeding rabbit belonging to him at a residence at 2003 Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township on May 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Scattering rubbish
Police are looking for whoever scattered rubbish at Newell Creek, Ceres Township May 13. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Lost property
An abandoned baby stroller with a blanket inside were located and reported to police on Music Mountain Road, Lafayette Township May on27. No child was located in the stroller or surrounding area. Anyone with information can contact state police at Lewis Run.