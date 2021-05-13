Crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township May 9, in inclement weather. Ivy Thompson, 24, of Buffalo, N.Y., was traveling south in a 2016 Kia Rio when she lost control of the vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane of travel, where she hit a 2021 GMC Acadia traveling north, operated by Paul A. Platko, 21, of Basom, N.Y. Both drivers and their passengers were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Thompson was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Burglary
A 56-year-old Bradford man was the victim of a burglary between Nov. 30, 2020 and March 23. According to police, someone entered a garage at 3045 West Washington Street, Corydon Township and took a chainsaw, plus a black magazine holding seven rounds of hollow point bullets valued at $50 and an American Classic Llama black .45 pistol valued at $500. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis.
Harassment by communication
Dennis Champion, 42, of Kane, was arrested for harassment following an incident on Main Street, Hamlin Township May 3. It was determined a verbal altercation occurred over a dog, which caused Champion to get upset and punch the victim’s vehicle several times trying to break a window. When the window didn’t break, Champion went back to his vehicle and retrieve a hammer, and then attempted to hit the same window in an attempt to get the dog. Several witnesses on scene intervened, causing Champion to leave. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
Scott Billyard, 31, of Smethport was arrested following a domestic incident on West Water Street, Smethport April 30. Charges of harassment were filed in district court.
Endangering the welfare of a child
Drew Ray, 22 of Salamanca, N.Y. and JW Bova-Shelton, 22, also of Salamanca, N.Y., were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 219, Bradford City May 2. Ray was using a controlled substance with a one-year-old and two other occupants in the vehicle. A passenger was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court of the passenger.
Underage drinking
A 20-year-old woman from Mechanicsburg was arrested for underage drinking following a traffic stop on a 2019 Volkswagen on Barbour Street, Bradford City May 1. Police said the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged in district court.
Drug possession
David Sibble, 34, of Franklin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Dart on Lindholm Road, Hamlin Township May 2. DUI charges are pending blood test results.
Houston Hatcher, 36, of Copenhagen, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2006 Ford F-250 Supercab pick-up truck on Route 6, Hamlin Township, April 25, and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
Brandi Rupert, 37, of Sandy Hook, Ken., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after she crashed her 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Route 66, Wetmore Township April 26. Charges will be filed in district court.
Police are investigating a case of possession of a controlled substance in a 2007 Ford Focus following a traffic stop on Route 219, Bradford Township April 20.
A 48-year-old Bradford man was arrested for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a pedalcycle on South Avenue, Bradford Township April 27. Charges are pending in district court.
Ryan Thomas, 32, of Kane, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix on Route 6, Hamlin Township May 8. Charges will be filed in district court.
William Lemke, 40, of Emporium, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet on Route 46, Norwich Township May 9. Charges will be filed in district court.
Robert Duck, 42, of Kane, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was taken to McKean County Jail on an active warrant May 8. During a search of his personal property, the paraphernalia was found. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft of scrap metal
A 39-year-old Lewis Run man was the victim of theft after someone stole a 4” leaf spring zone off-road lift kit and about 400 pounds of lead ingots from a location in the area of Cannon Court and High Street, Lewis Run between Oct. 1, 202 and May 8. The materials are valued at $1,300. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft
David Cabisca, 25, of Bradford, was arrested for theft after he allegedly took a 12 ounce Miller Lite can from the victim’s porch on South Avenue, Lewis Run May 10 and fled the scene in a Honda vehicle. Charges will be filed through district court for trespassing and theft.
DUI
Casey Cummings, 29, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Rew Bradford Road, Foster Township May 1. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 49-year-old Kane man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2007 Ford on Route 6, Wetmore Township April 25. Charges are pending in district court.
Assault
A 36-year-old Rixford woman was arrested for assault following a domestic incident at a location on Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township May 3. Police said the woman punched the 42-year-old male victim several times causing physical injuries. She was charged in district court and her bail set at $15,000 straight.
Indecent sexual assault
Police are investigating a Childline report of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old female from Shinglehouse in Ceres Township April 5.
Police are investigating a Childline report of a sexual assault of a 10-year-old Mt. Jewett boy on Jan. 6.
False identification to law enforcement
Marquelle Parks, 26, of Erie, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2011 Kia Sorento on Route 155, Eldred Township April 24, after he gave a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. He was also in possession of a controlled substance. The investigation continues.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever entered a baseball concession stand at the Keating Township Community Park on Route 46, Keating Township between May 1 and May 3 and removed approximately $100 in merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 51-year-old Southington, Ohio woman was the victim of criminal mischief after someone vandalized her 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on West Washington Street, Corydon Township May 5. The damage to the passenger door was valued at $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Liew Run.
A 30-year-old Port Allegany woman was the victim of criminal mischief after her 2012 Mazda was vandalized with paint at a location on North Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township April 19. The paint was able to be removed and the car was not damaged, police said.