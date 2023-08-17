Strangulation
A 42-year-old man of Eldred was arrested sfter police were dispatched to Bennett Street, Eldred Borough for a report of a domestic in progress Aug. 8. The victim related she had been choked and slammed on the ground during a physical altercation. The man was arrested for strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned in district court and remanded to the McKean County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail, which he was unable to post.
Harassment
A 26-year-old male of Jamestown, N.Y., was arrested after police were dispatched to a First Street residence in Eldred Borough for a report of harassment by communication Aug. 5. The 21-year-old male victim had received harassing messages via social media.
Charges were filed in district court.
A 66-year-old man of Port Allegany was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Miles Lane, Annin Township after he spoke profane words to the 22-year-old victim for no apparent reason. He will be cited in district court.
A 29-year-old woman of Sugar Grove was arrested after police were dispatched to a domestic in progress at a residence on Route 646, Keating Township Aug. 3. Charges of harassment with physical contact will be field in district court.
A 42-year-old man of Eldred and a 43-year-old man of Portville, N.Y. were both cited for harassment after police were dispatched to a residence in Ceres Township July 26. Both were cited in district court.
Drug possession
Kayla Mackneer, 35, of Lewistown, was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2012 Mazda on Burning Well Road, Jones Township Aug. 6. Police found her to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
A 32-year-old man of Roulette was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Route 219, Foster Township July 21. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 31-year-old St. Mary’s man was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 219, Sergeant Township Aug. 4. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 44-year-old Kersey man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Chrysler on Route 219, Hamlin Township July 30. Charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia will be filed in district court.
A 30-year-old man from Kane was arrested for possession of marijuana after he was seen walking along Route 6, Wetmore Township by a passing motorist. He was found to be in possession of the drug and intoxicated. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
A 30-year-old man of Johnsonburg was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township July 22. Driving under the influence of intoxicant charges were filed in district court.
A 24-year-old Shinglehouse man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 20177 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Annin Creek Road, Annin Township July 9. He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and replated summary violations in district court.
A 55-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2019 Jeep Renegade on Main Street, Bradford City July 8. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and related summary violations were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for criminal mischief after police were dispatched to a Pearl Street residence on July 30 for a report of damage to a pair of black glasses.
Theft
A case of identity theft is under investigation after a 54-year-old woman of Smethport reported that her personal information had been obtained by a fraudulent company under the guise of student loan forgiveness Aug. 9.
Crashes
Wesley T. Jacoby, 18, of Genesee, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township July 23. Jacoby was traveling in a 2017 Ford Fusion when the car left the road and hit a utility pole, causing disabling damage to the car. Jacoby was wearing his seat belt. He refused transport to any medical facility. The car was towed from the scene and Jacoby was cited.
Mackenzie J. Gibson, 22, of Bradford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, McKean Township Aug. 3. Gibson was traveling in a 2013 Toyota Rav4 when she swerved to miss a deer, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a ditch. The car had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Gibson was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Natika M. White, 18, of Bradford, and her passenger Rieley J. Conner, 22, of Smethport, both suffered suspected minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township Aug. 4. White was traveling north in a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier when she lost control of the car, drove off the road and hit a cluster of mailboxes, then swerved back onto the road, then back off and hit a flagpole and the corner of a building. Both were wearing seat belts. They were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center. White was cited for failing to travel on roadways laned for traffic.