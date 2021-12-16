Crashes
Patrick M. Canfield, 33, of Smethport and William J. Baldwin, 46, of Smethport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Main Street, Smethport Dec. 9. Canfield was traveling west in a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck and Baldwin was traveling east in a 2018 Ford F-350. While trying to avoid vehicles parked on Main Street, Canfield corrected the truck and put the left side of the tires on the double yellow solid line, and mirrors on both trucks struck one another causing minor damage. No one was injured including Baldwin’s passengers, Timothy A. Baker, 59, of Crosby and Douglas E. Greene, 59, of Smethport.
There were not injuries in a two-vehicle rear end crash on Route 6, Liberty Township Dec. 8. A 17-year-old male was traveling east in a 1999 Ford Taurus behind Ryan M. Briggs, 43, of Roulette when he failed to notice Briggs slowing his 2020 Ford F-150XLT for a turning vehicle and rear-ended him. The Taurus sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The teenager was cited for following too closely.
DUI
A 43-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep on Mill Street, Bradford Dec. 11. She was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.
A 24-year-old man of New Castle was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township Dec 12. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.
Dennis Sandberg, 59, of Wilcox, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2019 Subaru on West Main Street, Mount Jewett Dec 11. He was found to driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending lab results.
Criminal mischief
Christian Clark, 31, of Bradford, was arrested after police responded to the McKean County Jail, Smethport for a report of criminal mischief on Nov. 15. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Main Street, Hamlin Township Dec. 5. Someone punctured two tires on the victim’s vehicle causing them to deflate. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft from building
Police are looking for whoever took a 2019 Husqvarna riding lawnmower out of an unlocked garage on Fowler Brook Road, Eldred Township Dec. 3. The value of the mower is $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Drug possession
Nicole Hauck, 41, of Hinsdale, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Route 219, Hamlin Township Dec. 6. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.