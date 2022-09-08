Crashes
Santhit Krishna Lal, 36, of Pittsburgh, escaped injury but her passenger, Ashta Verma, 33, also of Pittsburgh, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Rock Run Road, Annin Township Aug. 28, A 2-year-old girl in the vehicle was not injured. Lai was traveling south in a 2022 Kia Sorento when she became distracted and lost control of the vehicle, driving into a ditch.
Tina M. Swanson, 44, of Ludlow, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Gibbs Hill Road, Hamilton Township Aug. 23. Swanson was traveling south in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck when she fell asleep at the wheel, traveled across the road, hit a tree and came to rest. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Nicholas M. Mack, 21, of Smethport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township Aug. 26. Mack was traveling east in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when he swerved to miss a deer in the road and fishtailed. The car then hit an embankment and overturned. Mack refused treatment for his injury. He was not wearing a seat belt. He refused transport to any medical facility. He was cited for speeding.
Dissemination of intimate image
Police are investigating regarding a juvenile sending a nude photo to an unknown individual via social media. That person then released the photo on social media without the victim’s consent on Aug. 8.
DUI
A 45-year-old woman of St. Marys was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan on Route 219, Hamlin Township Aug. 24. Charges are pending in district court.
A 48-year-old woman of Olean, N.Y. was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2002 Nissan on Elm Street, Bradford City Aug. 27. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever damaged a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with paintballs on Aug. 24 in Liberty Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft of vehicle parts
Police are looking for whoever took a catalytic converter off a vehicle parked at a residence on Route 446, Keating Township Aug. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Disorderly conduct
A 27-year-old female of Bradford was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to a residence on Oak Street, Otto Township Aug. 26 for a report of a disturbance.
Harassment by communication
Jennifer Dilley, 44, of Otto Township, was arrested for harassment by communication following an investigation into an incident at Mehalic Road, Lafayette Township Aug. 29. Charges were filed in district court.
PFA violation
A 39-year-old man of Rixford was arrested following a dispatch to Looker Mountain Trail, Otto Township Aug. 30 for a protection from abuse order violation. Charges were filed in district court. The investigation is ongoing.