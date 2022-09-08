Crashes

Santhit Krishna Lal, 36, of Pittsburgh, escaped injury but her passenger, Ashta Verma, 33, also of Pittsburgh, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Rock Run Road, Annin Township Aug. 28, A 2-year-old girl in the vehicle was not injured. Lai was traveling south in a 2022 Kia Sorento when she became distracted and lost control of the vehicle, driving into a ditch.

