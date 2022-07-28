Crashes
Mark A. Pangburn Jr., 19, of Bolivar, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township July 18. He was traveling north in a 2014 Ram 2500 pick-up truck when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve, exiting the road and into a ditch. He was wearing a seatbelt. The truck was towed from the scene. Pangburn was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Alicia L. Priest, 29, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Keating Township July 19. She was traveling west in a 2006 Chrysler with two minor passengers in the vehicle, when she lost control of the car and hit a guide rail. One of the passengers, a five-year-old male, was transported via ambulance to UPMC Kane for treatment of his injuries.
Satnam S. Saini, 46, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township July 18. He was traveling north in a 2019 Volvo truck-tractor when he lost control of the truck and left the roadway. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Robert A. Dewyer, 48, of Bradford, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Lafayette Avenue, Lewis Run Borough July 18. Dewyer was traveling south in a 1996 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck when the truck left the roadway after crossing the northbound lane of travel and hit a culvert and then a tree. Dewyer was trapped in the vehicle and was transported to BRMC for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways lane for traffic.
Randall J. Schreiner, 65, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township July 23. Schreiner was traveling east in a 2002 Yamaha Venture when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway. The bike skidded across the roadway before coming to rest in the middle of the road. He was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to ECMC Buffalo by Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ayham Jamhour, 25, of Patterson, N.J., was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after the items were discovered during a routine commercial vehicle inspection of the 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer truck he was driving on Front St, Ridgway Borough July 16.
Burglary
A 73-year-old Smethport man was the victim of theft after it was determined several items were missing from his residence on Irish Hollow, Keating Township between Nov. 24, 2021 and July 4, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Harassment
Timothy Kinney, 56, of Hazel Hurst and Joseph Irons, 37, of Smethport, were arrested for harassment after the two men engaged in a physical altercation at 7 Bloomster Hollow, Hamlin Township July 19. Charges were filed in district court.
A 22-year-old man from Warren was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on West Main Street, Hamilton Township July 23. The arrestee also damaged property. Charges were filed in district court.
Indecent assault
Darvin Carpenter, 51, of Bradford, was arrested for assaulting a 14-year-old female between April 1, 2017 and April 11, 2018. The charges will be added to previous charges for multiple sexual assaults on five other juvenile victims. He is currently incarcerated at the McKean County Jail.
DUI
Marshall Dulski, 38, of Mount Jewett, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1993 Ford Ranger pick-up truck on Red Mill Road, Norwich Township July 21. Dulski was found to be a driving on a suspended DUI related license with recent alcohol consumption and labeled an habitual offender through PennDOT. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI crash
A 48-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck on Lafayette Avenue, Lewis Run Borough July 18. He was transported to BRMC via Bradford City Ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Charges are pending in district court.
Forgery
The Nittany Minitmart, Keating Township, was the victim of forgery after a counterfeit $10 dollar bill was passed there on June 13. The investigation is on-going.
Thefts
A 75-year-old Eldred man was the victim of theft after it was determined that a $50 pre-paid gift card had been stolen from his residence June 20.
A 78-year-old Eldred man was the victim of theft after it was determined that a cell phone, $130 cash taken from his wallet, the wallet containing his Social Security card and seven gold coins had been stolen from his residence July 13. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.