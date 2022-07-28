Crashes

Mark A. Pangburn Jr., 19, of Bolivar, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township July 18. He was traveling north in a 2014 Ram 2500 pick-up truck when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve, exiting the road and into a ditch. He was wearing a seatbelt. The truck was towed from the scene. Pangburn was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

