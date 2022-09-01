Crashes
Police responded to an ATV crash at a location on Sacket Hollow Road in Norwich Township Aug. 23. The operator was flown to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.
Tyler D. Pfeffer, 21, of Girard, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Corydon Township July 30. Pfeffer was traveling east in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch. The car then rolled onto its roof, landing in the roadway. Pfeffer was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges will be filed in district court. He was wearing a seat belt.
Hunter S. Hall, 27, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Norwich Township Aug. 13. Hall was traveling north in a 1981 Pontiac Firebird when he lost control of the car, traveled over the double yellow lines into the oncoming lane of travel and went off the road, hitting a tree. Hall refused treatment at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Ariane C. Jonascu, 22, of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Burning Well Road, Wetmore Township Aug. 21. Jonascu was traveling east when she lost control of the car and drove off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
Underage drinking
Four males and two females, all between the ages of 18 and 20 years, of Bradford, Lewis Run and Duke Center, were arrested for underage drinking after police were dispatched for a noise complaint at a location on Main Street, Lewis Run borough Aug. 22. Charges are pending in district court.
Drug possession
Justin Moore, 39, of Rixford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police were dispatched to 1156 Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township Aug. 21 for a welfare check on a male with loaded firearms making unusual remarks. He was transported to BRMC. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
A 54-year-old male from Kane was arrested for harassment following an incident on Pollock Road, Lafayette Township Aug. 17. One person was charged in district court for harassment.
Police are looking for an unknown individual impersonating law enforcement after a 40-year-old woman of Lewis Run reported someone claiming to be law enforcement contacted her and identified himself as Officer Freeman and demanded the woman pay $1,000 via Vanilla gift cards Aug. 22. Anyone who is contacted by Officer Freeman is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run and report it. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
A 43-year-old man of Kane was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to a 2014 Ford Focus on Phillips Street, Mt. Jewett July 20. Charges will be filed pending drug test results.
A 39-year-old man of Leechburg was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a UTV on Route 6, Hamling Township Aug. 13. Charges will be filed in district court.
Terroristic threats
A 43-year-old man of Cranberry Township was arrested following a domestic incident at a location on Lower Grimes Road, Liberty Township Aug. 19. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
Police are searching for whoever threw bricks at a residence on White Hollow Road, Norwich Township Aug. 20, shattering two windows. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.