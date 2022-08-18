Impersonating a public servant

Police are investigating an incident on Burning Well Road, Wetmore Township, during which a 36-year-old Kane woman reported being pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle, reportedly a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, on Aug. 7. She told police she did not believe it was a legitimate police officer or trooper. State police did not conduct a traffic stop near the location at the time she reported and local police departments didn’t either. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.

