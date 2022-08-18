Impersonating a public servant
Police are investigating an incident on Burning Well Road, Wetmore Township, during which a 36-year-old Kane woman reported being pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle, reportedly a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, on Aug. 7. She told police she did not believe it was a legitimate police officer or trooper. State police did not conduct a traffic stop near the location at the time she reported and local police departments didn’t either. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
DUI
A 46-year-old Eldred man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1992 Ford F-150 XLT on Route 446, Eldred Township July 30. He was found to be intoxicated upon further investigation.
A 35-year-old Custer City man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT. Charges are pending in district court.
A 32-year-old Olean, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2010 Kia Optima on Route 155, Eldred Township Aug. 6. Charges are pending lab test results.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Eugene Kontz, 28, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Route 219, Bradford City Aug. 5. When the operator failed to stop, a pursuit ensued. Kontz was later apprehended following a brief foot chase. He was found to have multiple misdemeanor warrants and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
Drug possession
Brent Kennedy, 22, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2021 Toyocar container trailer on Forman Street, Bradford City Aug. 6. Charges are pending in district court.
Dakota King, 19, of Cuba, N.Y. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford Focus on Rosedale Avenue, Bradford City Aug. 5. Charges are pending in district court.
A 33-year-old woman of Millerstown was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2016 Kia Sorento on Route 219, Sergeant Township Aug. 12.
Illegal firearm possession
A 40-year-old Bradford man was arrested for possessing a firearm illegally following a traffic stop on West Corydon Lane, Bradford Township on July 19. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 24-year-old Eldred man was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a report of threats made against a 20-year-old Eldred man at a residence in Annin Township Aug. 1. Charges are pending in district court.
A 65-year-old man of Port Allegany was arrested for harassment by communication towards a 21-year-old man of Port Allegany, by using inappropriate language and taunting him Aug. 14. Appropriate charges will be filed in district court.
Two people were arrested for harassment with physical contact after police responded to an active domestic at a residence on Hillside Road, Eldred Township Aug. 14. Charges were filed against both parties in district court.