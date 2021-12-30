Drug possession
Ryan Weatherly, 39, of Cuba, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 155, Liberty Township Dec. 14. Weatherly, who was a passenger in the truck, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
DUI
Derick Allshouse, 29, of Olean, N.Y. and Jeffery Sue, 28, of Olean, N.Y., were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Impala on Route 155, Eldred Township Dec. 19. Both the operator, Allshouse and the passenger, Sue, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 39-year-old man from Limestone, N.Y. was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Chrysler Journey on Route 219, Bradford City Dec. 24. Charges are pending blood test results.
Assault
David Persichini, 36, of Lewis Run, was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Beaver Drive, Lafayette Township for a reported past disturbance. Police determined Persichini had caused bodily injury to the 40-year-old female victim by throwing her to the ground. He was arraigned in district court.
Required equipment violation
A 39-year-old man of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1998 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Miller Street, Bradford City, Dec. 17. Police found that the operator was not using a required ignition interlock on his vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a scam in which a resident of Route 646, Keating Township sent multiple forms of payment to an unidentified suspect who was posing as an associate for Publisher’s Clearing House between Oct. 21 and Dec. 2.
Theft
Police are investigating a theft reported at a residence on Pine Run Road, Lafayette Township Dec. 21.