Crash
Police are looking for whoever crashed a vehicle on Route 219, Hamlin Township May 28 between 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. The vehicle was described as a 2019 or 2020 grey or silver Kia Sorento with damage to the driver's side near the rear bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Drug possession
Gary Parks, 66, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on East Main Street, Bradford City May 30. It was determined the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
Assault
A 39-year-old Rixford man was charged with assault after police were dispatched to a domestic incident on Columbia Hill Road, Otto Township May 21. Investigation determined he caused bodily injury to the 32-year-old female victim. He was arraigned and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rape
Police are investigating the forcible rape of a 32-year-old woman in Otto Township May 27.
Theft by deception
A 54-year-old Kane woman was the victim of identity theft when someone opened an unemployment claim in her name. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 50-year-old man of Port Allegany was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township May 22. Police determined the man shoved a 50-year-old woman and scratched her. He was cited in district court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Doverspike, 33, of St. Marys, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 1994 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck on Route 219, Lafayette Township May 25. Charges will be filed in district court.