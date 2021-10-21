Harassment
A 57-year-old man of Kane was the victim of harassment after someone contacted him using multiple local phone numbers requesting a large amount of money on Oct. 13.
A 9-year-old male of Smethport was the victim of harassment after police received a report of suspected child abuse on Oct. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
A 63-year-old woman of Ludlow was the victim of theft by deception after someone called her stating he was with the U.S. Marshall’s Service on Oct. 15. He told the victim that two individuals would be coming to her house for an interview, and that she needed to send him money through the purchase of Ebay gift cards.
Criminal mischief
A vehicle belonging to a 50-year-old man was damaged on South Lafayette Avenue, Lewis Run on Oct. 17.