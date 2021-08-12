Crashes
Robert P. Gummo, 50, of Roulette, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Doyle Hollow Road, Liberty Township July 29. Gummo was traveling south in a Galion Manufacturing vehicle when a mechanical issue caused him to lose control, travel off the west side of the roadway and hit a traffic sign. The vehicle then hit a utility pole causing minor damage to the pole. The vehicle then overturned, causing damage to multiple trees and bushes. State police were assisted on the scene by Roulette Fire Department and Portville Towing. Gummo was charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Jessica M. Hearst, 50, of St. Marys, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township Aug. 7. Hearst was traveling east in a 2010 Chevrolet HHR when a deer entered the roadway and she hit the deer, causing disabling damage. She was wearing a seatbelt and did not need treatment. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Robert J. Thatcher, 23, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township Aug. 3. Thatcher was traveling south in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when a deer entered the roadway and Thatcher hit the deer. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Thatcher was wearing a seat belt.
Theft by deception
A 50-year-old Olean, N.Y. woman was the victim of theft by deception at an address on Green Hollow Road, Annin Township after an unknown male attempted to buy merchandise at the Amish consignment auction with counterfeit U.S. currency. Charges are pending further investigation.
A 44-year-old Eldred man was the victim of theft by deception after an unknown actor scammed him out of $1,480 from his bank account while the victim was attempting to purchase a puppy.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of a Harley-Davidson key fob with key found on Route 466, Eldred Borough on Aug. 3. around 8 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Indecent assault
State police are investigating a report of indecent assault that allegedly occured between June 1, 2019 and July 28, 2021, in Mt. Jewett.
DUI-drugs
A 29-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2014 Chrysler on Route 646, Keating Township Aug. 6. Charges are pending drug test results.
A 39-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2005 Hyundai Sonata on Park Street, Bradford, Aug. 5. Charges are pending drug test results.
DUI-alcohol
A 25-year-old Olean, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Route 446, Eldred Township Aug. 7. The driver was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. The investigation is on-going.
Harassment
Karissa Neal, 28, of Port Allegany, was charged with harassment following in investigation into an incident at a location on Route 155, Annin Township July 31.
A 50-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested for harassment with physical contact following a report of a physical altercation with a 47-year-old Port Allegany man at a location on South Main Street, Port Allegany Aug. 7. The male was cited in district court.
A 25-year-old man from Gifford was arrested for a report of harassment at a location on Droney Road, Lafayette Township, Aug. 6. The investigation is ongoing.