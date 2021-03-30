Sobriety checkpoint
State police at Lewis Run announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in the patrol area during the next 30 days.
Crashes
Curtis S. DeLong, 35, of Dubois suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township March 25. DeLong was traveling north in a 2016 Ford Escape when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the west shoulder, down an embankment and hit a tree. DeLong was transported to BRMC by Priority Care Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene. DeLong was not wearing a seat belt.
A 17-year-old male driver suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on South Fraley Street, Wetmore Township March 25. The teen was traveling east in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he failed to stop at the stop sign on Jo Jo Road prior to turning left onto Route 66. A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling south on Route 66 and hit the truck as it pulled out in front of his. Neither the teen nor his passenger, 18-year-old Kandice Smith of Kane, were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Santa Fe, Kenneth W Slicker, 77, was wearing his seat belt, and suffered a suspected minor injury. The two teens refused emergency transport but Slicker was transported to UPMC Kane by Energycare ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The teen was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Harassment
April Yoder, 40, of Mount Jewett was charged with harassment after police responded to a report of harassment at 10 Phillips Street, Mount Jewett, March 24. The investigation revealed that a verbal argument had turned physical when Yoder shoved the victim, a 39-year-old Mount Jewett woman.
DUI on drugs
A 56-year-old male of Hazel Hurst was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2008 Toyota Camry on West Eldred Road, Eldred Township March 23.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever smashed out the driver side window of a 2009 Pointiac G5 parked at a location on Main Street, Eldred between March 26 and March 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.