Theft
Four handguns were stolen from a residence on Route 646, Keating Township, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Oct. 10, 2020. The victims are two people from Cyclone. The investigation is ongoing.
A 59-year-old woman of Turtlepoint reported her cell phone was stolen on State Route 155, Annin Township, March 20. Police say the Apple 6S white phone, valued at $300, was stolen at about 1:30 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Two people from Eldred reported that someone stole vehicle parts from a location on Combs Creek Road, Liberty Township, between May 1, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2020.
DUI crash
Christina Lynn-Hamilton, 29, is suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her car on Route 59, Keating Township on March 17. She was transported to BRMC for treatment of her injuries. The investigation continues.
Mista Harrison, 30, of Allegany, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after she crashed a 2004 Toyocar van on Boot Leg Hollow Road, Otto Township on March 18. She was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw, and charges are pending blood test results.
Indecent assault
Police responded to a report from McKean County Department of Children and Youth that a 10-year-old girl of Port Allegany had been assaulted at a location on Route 155, Liberty Township between Jan. 1, 2012 and Jan. 1, 2016. The case is under investigation.
DUI-alcohol
A 22-year-old male of Cyclone was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township March 20. He was transported to BRMC for a blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.
Drug possession
Dylan Rimer, 29, of Bradford, was arrested with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT on Constitution Avenue, Bradford March 16. Charges will be filed in district court.
Joseph Chestner, 31, of McKean, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2016 Mazda on Route 59, Corydon Township March 21. It was determined during the stop that a passenger was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
John Brown, 23, of Randolph, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra on Franklin Street, Smethport March 21. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment with physical contact
A 43-year-old female of Eldred was arrested for harassment with physical contact following a verbal argument between her and two other people at a location on Route 46, Keating Township. The arrestee allegedly pushed one of the victims. Charges will be filed in district court.
Two people, a 34-year-old female of Eldred and a 36-year-old male of Smethport, were arrested for harassment with physical contact following a police dispatch to an active domestic at a location on Main Street, Eldred March 20. Both were cited in district court.
Theft by deception
A 75-year-old Shinglehouse woman was the victim of theft by online hacking of her computer on March 13. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal trespass
David Cabisca, 25, of Bradford, was arrested for criminal trespass after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a location on West Main Street, Mount Jewett March 18. Cabisca entered the victim’s apartment without their knowledge or consent and was caught there by police, arrested and arraigned before District Judge William K. Todd. Bail was set at $15,000 and he was jailed at McKean County Jail.