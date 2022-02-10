Crashes
Alexis M. Foust, 23, of Emporium, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township Feb. 3. Foust was traveling north in a 2006 Jeep Libert when Foust lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over the southbound lane and hit a sign on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene. Foust was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital by Priority Care ambulance for treatment of her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding.
Amy J. Ezzolo, 19, of Eldred, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Looker Mountain Trail Feb. 3. Ezzolo was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she lost control of the vehicle, slid across the roadway and hit a ditch. The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side and came to rest there. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Ezzolo was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. She was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Maxwell C. Crowe, 24, of Johnsonburg, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Sergeant Township Feb. 3. Maxwell J. Murphy, 60, of Buffalo, N.Y., the second operator in the crash, also escaped injury. Crowe was traveling west on Halsey Road in a 2014 Ford Escape and was unable to stop at the posted stop sign due to the ice-and snow-covered roadway. He then slid into the path of a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia operated by Murphy which was traveling north on Route 219. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Escape was towed from the scene.
Timothy A. Baker, 59, of Crosby, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 46, Norwich Township Feb. 4. Darlene J. Sorton, 44, of Port Allegany, the other driver, also escaped injury. Baker was traveling south in an International Harvester when he side-swiped a 2008 Ford Focus traveling north causing minor damage.
Gerald M. Griggs, 84, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Open Brook Road, Liberty Township Feb. 4. Griggs was traveling south in a 2001 Mazda B3000 when for unknown reasons, the car started smoking from underneath. The driver exited the car and stood several feet away as it caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. The Port Allegany Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Griggs was wearing a seat belt.
David J. Peer, 71, of Smethport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Eldred Road, Eldred Township Feb. 5. Peer was traveling south in a a 2022 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he lost control of the truck which veered off the east side of the road and hit a guide rail. He was wearing a seat belt. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Peer was cited for speeding.
DUI
A 56-year-old Eldred man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 1998 Ford Fiesta on Route 46, Keating Township Feb. 1. Charges will be field in district court pending blood test results.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took 80 grit sanding pads valued at $20 from a residence on Wildwood drive, Liberty Township Jan. 31.
A 69-year-old Rixford woman was the victim of identity theft after she sent gift cards to an unidentified person posing as an associate from a computer service company. Police advise the public to be aware of scams requesting payment via gift cards.