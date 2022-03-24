Drug possession
A 46-year-old male of Limestone, N.Y. was arrested March 17 in Bradford City as a potential suspect in another case. Once located he was found to have drugs and paraphernalia on his person. Charges were filed in district court.
Lamar Smith, 34, of Erie, was arrested following a traffic stop on South Kendall Ave., Foster Township for a summary traffic violation. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
Two teenagers were arrested for harassment following a domestic incident on Phillips Street, Mount Jewett March 18. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
A 45-year-old female of Smethport was the victim of theft when someone stole a package from her residence on Route 46, Keating Township March 18 by someone driving a red muddy Chevrolet sedan. The package contained hospital scrubs valued at $350. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating the indecent assault of two teenage girls from Port Allegany in Boggs Township, Armstrong County March 19. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
Kianti Dillard, 48, of Amherst, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Acadia on East Main Street, Bradford City March 20. She was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending in district court.
A 29-year-old woman from Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Pacifica on South Davis Street, Bradford City March 17. She was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab test results.
Theft by deception
A 56-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of theft by deception on March 20 after she received two emails from Chase Bank which stated she had opened a checking account and would be receiving a credit card in the mail. Police warn the public to be vigilant concerning such scams.
A 56-year-old Cyclone woman was the victim of identity theft when she provided her information to a fraudulent Pay Pal account March 20.