Crashes
Drivers Brenda S. Mix, 81, of Kane and Gabrielle V. Howard, 23, of Bradford, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township Jan. 7. Both were traveling east, Mix in a 2010 Dodge Caravan and Howard in a 2018 Ford Escape, when the Escape began slowing down to make a right turn onto Detrick Road. The Caravan attempted to bypass the Escape on the right to avoid a rear end collision, but a crash occurred and the airbags in the Escape deployed and it had to be towed from the scene. Mix was cited for following too closely. An infant passenger in the Escape suffered a suspected minor injury but was not transported to any medical facility. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts or otherwise properly restrained.
DUI
Francis Kramer, 48, of Cyclone, was arrested following an attempted traffic stop on a 2006 Ford van on Route 646, Keating Township Jan. 6. Following a pursuit of 80-90 mph, and passing several vehicles, the chase ended when Kramer pulled into the driveway of his residence and was taken into custody. DUI and other charges were filed in district court.
The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on Route 6, Hamlin Township Jan. 6. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft
A 20-year-old man of Salamanca, N.Y. was the victim of theft from a building on Route 155, Liberty Township Jan. 5. The investigation is ongoing.
A 70-year-old Smethport man was the victim of theft after a fraudulent account was opened in his name on Jan. 6. State police warn the public to be aware of possible scams.