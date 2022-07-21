Crash
Edward A. Dunn, 84, of Smethport, escaped injury in a car versus pedestrian crash on Route 46, Norwich Township July 13. Dunn was traveling south in a 2006 Buick LaCross when the car left the roadway and hit a 13-year-old girl who was walking along the side of the road. The girl suffered minor injuries and the car sustained minor damage. The girl was transported to UPMC Cole by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Dunn was cited with careless driving.
Sexual assault of a juvenile
Davin Carpenter, 51, has been charged with sexual assault of five juvenile victims in various locations throughout McKean County, dating back to April 16, 2000. On July 15, Carpenter was arrested and charged in district court with over 200 counts of sexual assault related crimes, arraigned and jailed, being unable to post bail, at McKean County Jail.
Endangering welfare of a child
A case of alleged child abuse or neglect is under investigation by police at a location on Beech Court, Lewis Run July 13.
DUI, drug possession
A 33-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford Expedition on High Street, Bradford City July 14. Charges will be filed following blood test results.
Drug possession
A 25-year-old man from Allegany, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Mazda 3 on Route 155, Eldred Township. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft
A 50-year-old woman of Eldred was the victim of a theft of two kayaks from her property on Barnum Road, Eldred Township June 22. The kayaks, one red and one green, were valued at $700 total. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 22-year-old Gifford man was the victim of theft when someone took a green push lawn mower from his property at 183 Fairground Road, Keating Township July 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Harassment
A 27-year-old male of Rixford was arrested following a domestic disturbance at a residence on Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township June 27. Police said the younger man and a 58-year-old man, also from Rixford, had argued and the altercation became physical. The individuals were cited accordingly.
Criminal mischief
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, both of Kane, were arrested for criminal mischief after they allegedly damaged Glenwood Park in Kane with a backhoe belonging to Mealy Excavating and Construction, Tionesta, Pa. on July 18. The investigation continues.