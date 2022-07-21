Crash

Edward A. Dunn, 84, of Smethport, escaped injury in a car versus pedestrian crash on Route 46, Norwich Township July 13. Dunn was traveling south in a 2006 Buick LaCross when the car left the roadway and hit a 13-year-old girl who was walking along the side of the road. The girl suffered minor injuries and the car sustained minor damage. The girl was transported to UPMC Cole by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Dunn was cited with careless driving.

