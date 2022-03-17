Crashes
Barbara A. Sherman, 58, of Smethport, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Keating Township March 9. Sherman was traveling east in a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT when she hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control of the truck. The truck then hit an embankment. She was wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Coudersport hospital by Priority Care ambulance. She was cited for speeding.
Jennifer G. Carpenter, 36, of Crosby, escaped injury along with a passenger, Casey S. Fuller, 31, of Smethport, on Route 46, Keating Township March 9. Carpenter was traveling south in a 2007 Kia Rondo when she lost control of the car on icy road conditions, left the roadway and hit a ditch. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts. Carpenter was cited for speeding.
Dakota J. Shelley, 19, of Bradford passenger, 52-year-old Melissa J. Shelley, also of Bradford, escaped injury and a 16-year-old female passenger, also of Bradford suffered an injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township March 6. Shelley was traveling north in a 2013 Ford Escape when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer as another vehicle was traveling southbound. Shelley then drove off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch, sustaining disabling damage, and towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The teenager was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association for treatment of her injuries. Shelley was cited for violating passing laws.
Timothy B. Ussleman, 45, of Kane, August H. Johnson, 35, of Seatle, Wash., and Wyatt J. Geist, 24, of Emporium, all escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township March 12. Usselman was driving a 2011 Honda Accord east and attempting to turn into the Nittany Minit Mart when it pulled in front of a 1999 Volvo GLT operated by Johnson. The Volvo hit the Accord and subsequently hit a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Geist, who was attempting to pull out of the Minit Mart. Usselman was cited for violating vehicles turning left traffic code.
John T. Brunner, 89, of Bradford, and Shawn Hartman, 49, of Bradford, both escaped in jury in a two-vehicle crash on Williams Street, Bradford City March 11. Brunner was traveling north in a 2006 Toyota Camry when the driver hit the parked 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, damaging the left mirror. Brunner was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.
Cynthia A. Wilson, 58, of Bradford and two passengers, Woodrow L. Wilson, 59, also of Bradford escaped injury and Dianna L. Weeks, 61, of Elkland, suffered a suspected injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township March 9. Wilson was traveling south in a 2005 GMC Envoy when she lost control of the vehicle and slid off the roadway, coming to final rest on the west side facing east. Weeks was transported by Bradford City Fire Department for treatment of her injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was towed from scene.
Joshua R. Flickinger, 28, of Mt. Jewett, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township March 7. Flickinger was traveling north in a 2021 Toyota Prius when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the guide rail, rotated 360 degrees and hit the guide rail again. He was cited for speeding.
Drug possession
A 36-year-old woman from Cyclone, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a dog contacted a controlled substance and had to be administered Narcan by the complainant, who was there to assist with providing care for the dog. Additional drugs and paraphernalia were also seized from the residence. A 10-year-old female also was present during the incident. The investigation is on-going.
Brian Swartz Jr. 35, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Journey on Bolivar Drive, Bradford City March 6. Swartz was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
DUI
A 59-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y. was arrested for possible driving under the influence of intoxication and drug possession following a traffic stop for an erratic driver of a 2017 Cadillac Escalade on Route 6, Hamlin Township March 6.
Harassment
Police are investigating a physical altercation at a residence on Hemlock Street, Bradford Township March 8.
Police are investigating a report of harassment with physical contact at a residence on Route 321, Wetmore Township between Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 1, 2022.
A 17-year-old girl from Rixford was the victim of harassment by her mother during an incident on Main Street, Otto Township March 11. The mother was cited in district court.