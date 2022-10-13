Drug possession
Sydney Kovalayak, 28, of Johnsonburg, and Jacob Moser, 40, of Benezette, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Honda Civic on Route 6, Hamlin Township Oct. 5. Both were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
Juston Switzer, 33, of Rew, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on East Main Street, Foster Township, Oct. 2. Charges were filed in district court.
Disorderly conduct
A 24-year-old Duke Center man was arrested for disorderly conduct at a location on Duffytown Road, Eldred Township Oct. 5. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Police are investigating a burglary of a residence on West Main Street, Mt. Jewett, Sept. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Escape
Doreather Skaggs, 50, of Bradford, was charged with escape after she failed to return to the McKean County Jail, Keating Township. She had been granted a furlough to attend inpatient drug and alcohol treatment at Cove Forge behavioral health system where she left treatment against medical advice. Skaggs’ whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Harassment
A 24-year-old male of Duke Center was arrested for harassment after he allegedly grabbed the victim, a 27-year-old male, also of Duke Center, at a location on Oil City Road, Otto Township Oct. 6. Charges were filed in district court.
Two people were a- rrested for harassment following an altercation on Route 155, Liberty Township, Oct. 6. The 37-year-old female of Port Allegany and a 26-year-old male of Eldred were both cited for harassment.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a reported case of criminal mischief at a residence on Bells Run Road, Ceres Township, on Oct. 6. The unknown suspect was unsuccessful in taking a catalytic converter from a vehicle, causing damage to it.