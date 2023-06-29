Theft of motor vehicle
Police are looking for whoever took a 2015 green Honda Foreman from MSL Oil and Gas Corp., Route 59, Lafayette Township between June 2 and June 14. The investigation is ongoing.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 2:36 am
Police are looking for whoever took a 2015 green Honda Foreman from MSL Oil and Gas Corp., Route 59, Lafayette Township between June 2 and June 14. The investigation is ongoing.
A 59-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2005 Toytota Tacoma into a parked 2017 Jeep at Duncel’s Corner boat launch in Hamilton Township June 4. The investigation is ongoing.
Tara Wolfgang, 39, of Brockway was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2015 Hyundai Accent on Route 219, Sergeant Township June 24. Charges will be filed in district court.
A violation of a child custody agreement is under investigation after police were dispatched to a residence on Route 155, Liberty Township June 14.
A 46-year-old Port Allegany man was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Lower Portage Road for an active physical domestic incident involving weapons and shots fired. Troopers learned upon arrival that no shots were fired and fireworks were involved in the altercation. The arrestee was charged in district court.
A 31-year-old woman of Port Allegany was arrested after she allegedly shoved a 34-year-old male victim at a residence on Route 155, Annin Township June 17. Charges were filed in district court.
Amber Jacobson, 30, of Montrose, was arrested after police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at the Nittany Minit Mart, Keating Township June 12. She was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving a 2022 Kia under the influence of a controlled substance. She was remanded to the McKean County Jail.
A 31-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for suspected driving under the influence ofi intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2013 Subaru Impreza on North Kendall Avenue, Bradford City May 22. The investigation is ongoing.
A 44-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and related drug charges following a traffic stop on Smith Road, Foster Township June 21. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 31-year-old woman of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2021 Jeep on East Main Street, Foster Township June 21. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 49-year-old man of Kane was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Chrysler on Pennsylvania Avenue, Kane borough June 21. The driver was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, Charges will be filed in district court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.