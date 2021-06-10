Resisting arrest
A 24-year-old Collins, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz on Route 155, May 30. The driver was suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. During the course of the arrest, the driver resisted arrest and had to be restrained. Charges in district court are pending blood test results.
Theft
Police are investigating a theft of cash reported on June 1 at a location on Allan Street Keating Township. An investigation revealed that an unknown actor removed money from an ATM for the victim and never returned it.
A 60-year-old woman was the victim of theft by deception on Glenwood Road, Keating Township June 1, when an unknown actor used her card to obtain cash at an ATM machine.
Police are investigating a theft involving an online purchase of a puppy that was never received. A 51-year-old Eldred woman reportedly purchased the dog online on June 3.
Forgery
A 61-year-old Clairton man was the victim of an alleged fraud/forgery on May 24, at a location on Airport Road, Lafayette Township. Police said an unknown person is sending fraudulent checks under his business. State police advise the public to be aware of scams requesting personal information.
Crashes
David A. Morris, 54, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Corydon Township May 28. Morris was traveling west in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox when a deer entered the roadway and he was unable to avoid hitting it. Morris was wearing a seat belt but the car was significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
Faith E. Banks, 64, of Emporium, suffered a possible injury, and Timothy L. Minor, 27, and his passenger, Mariah L. Minor, 29, both of Coudersport, escaped injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 59, Keating Township June 5. Both vehicles were traveling west, Banks in a 2008 Ford Focus and Minor in a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, when Banks failed to notice that Minor was stopped in the roadway waiting for another vehicle to turn, was unable to stop and hit Minor’s vehicle. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The Focus had to be towed from the scene.
Justin T. Hellmer, 33, of Portville, N.Y. escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Ceres Township May 30. Hellmer was traveling north in a 2008 Saturn Vue negotiating a right curve when he continued straight through the curve and left the roadway, hitting multiple signs. He then left the scene and later returned. He was cited for careless driving.
DUI
Ronald Sivec, 33, of Cresson, was arrested following a traffic stop on South Main Street, Port Allegany May 28. Sivec was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw, which he refused. Charges are pending in district court.
Drug possession
A 17-year-old male from Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Dakota on Route 219 South, Foster Township May 31. The teen was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possible driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to a medical facility for a legal blood draw which he refused. Charges are pending in district court.
Terroristic threats
Police are investigating a reported incident involving terroristic threats that occurred at a location on Route 646, Keating Township May 30. The investigation revealed that threatening messages had been received by the victim, a 49-year-old male of Bradfordwoods. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Charles Burdick, 43, of Mount Jewett, was arrested after police were dispatched to a location on Route 6, Hamlin Township May 30 for a report of trespassing. Burdick was charged with multiple summary citations in district court.