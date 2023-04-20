Crashes

Mary A. Hamilton, 85, of Eldred suffered a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash on Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township April 5. Hamilton was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Liberty when she entered the intersection of Prentisvale Road after proceeding through the stop sign without checking for clearance. That’s when a 2007 General Motors vehicle traveling east on Pretisvale Road, was struck by the Liberty. The operator of the GMC suffered minor injuries and Prentisvale Road was shut down for about two hours. Hamilton was transported to a UPMC Hamot via medical helicopter She was wearing a seatbelt. The other driver reported minor injuries and was treated on scene by Eldred Borough Firemen’s Ambulance. The vehicles were towed from the scene.

