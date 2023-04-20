Crashes
Mary A. Hamilton, 85, of Eldred suffered a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash on Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township April 5. Hamilton was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Liberty when she entered the intersection of Prentisvale Road after proceeding through the stop sign without checking for clearance. That’s when a 2007 General Motors vehicle traveling east on Pretisvale Road, was struck by the Liberty. The operator of the GMC suffered minor injuries and Prentisvale Road was shut down for about two hours. Hamilton was transported to a UPMC Hamot via medical helicopter She was wearing a seatbelt. The other driver reported minor injuries and was treated on scene by Eldred Borough Firemen’s Ambulance. The vehicles were towed from the scene.
Brandon L. Carey, 19, of Bradford escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Summit Road, Otto Township April 4. Carey was traveling south in a 2012 Chrysler 200 navigating a right hand curve in the road when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway, went over an embankment and spun 180 degrees. The car traveled over about 30 yards over the embankment and hit a tree. The car had disabling damage and was towed. Carey was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run crash on Route 46, Norwich Township March 6. The driver of the unknown vehicle lost control of it and left the south bound shoulder hitting a mailbox, then fled the scene.
A second hit and run is also under investigation. Police said on April 8, in Mount Jewett Borough someone hit a parked 2009 Honda Ridgeline truck belonging to Danny B. Kinney, 55, of Mt. Jewett while it was legally parked along the street at 26 Anderson Street.
One driver suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 646, Keating Township April 10. John J. Bernie, 78, of Crosby,was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center via ambulance after the crash involving Ryan L. Sherwood, 18, of Smethport, who was not injured. Sherwood’s passenger, Justice A. Peterson, 20, of Bradford also was not injured in the crash. Bernie was traveling south in a Ford Ranger when he crossed over the double yellow line and hit a 1992 GMC Sierra pick-up truck traveling north. The road was shut down for about an hour. Bernie was ticketed for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and Sherwood was ticketed for no inspection sticker.
DUI
A 34-year-old Bradford man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek on East Main Street, Foster Township April 1. Charges will be filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 32-year-old Buffalo, N.Y. woman was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F-150XLT on Route 219, Sergeant Township April 7. She was a passenger in the vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
Chris Baldelli, 56, of Rochester, N.Y. was arrested after police were dispatched to the Barrel House Restaurant on Route 6, Hamlin Township April 6 with the intent to cause public inconvenience by yelling, screaming and using obscene language. Charges were filed in district court.
A 19-year-old man of Wilcox was arrested for harassment at a location on Willow Run Drive, Wetmore Township April 6. The investigation is ongoing.
Accidental death
Josephine Pavlock, 81, of Kane was found deceased outside of her residence after members of the Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department were nearby on scene of a wild fire near 2850 Campbelltown Road, Sergeant Township April 10. The death appeared to be accidental in nature, but police are investigating.
Scattering rubbish
Police are investigating a report of scattered rubbish on Dunbar Road, Annin Township April 6. The 72-year-old victim of Port Allegany identified the perpetrator as a black male driving a white Infinity SUV bearing New Jersey registration. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.