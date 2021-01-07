DUI
A 55-year-old Smethport man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 155, Eldred Township, Dec. 27. He was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw and charges are pending blood test results.
Crashes
Faith A. Miller, 18, of Bradford, and her passenger, a 14-year-old male, both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on E. Corydon Street, Bradford City, Dec. 28. Miller was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala attempting to negotiate a left hand turn at a blinking red light, when the power steering in the car failed. She drove the car over the curb, causing disabling damage to the car. Miller was not wearing a seat belt, but her passenger was. She was cited for failing to have a registration card on demand. The car was towed from the scene.
Sean A. Boorum, 18, of Port Allegany, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Liberty Township, Jan. 1. Boorum was traveling south in a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva when he drove into the northbound lane and hit a ditch and driveway entrance, causing the vehicle to roll and overturn onto its roof, in the ditch. He was transported by Port Allegany Ambulance Service for treatment of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. The car was towed from the scene.
A minor injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash on North Open Brook Road, Annin Township, Jan. 1. Seth D. Howard, 31, was traveling in a 2016 Jeep Patriot when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions on a left hand curve in the roadway. His Jeep then traveled into a ditch and sustained minor damage. Howard was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
Robert Ott, 60, of Bradford, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on East Main Street, Bradford City, Dec. 19. Charges are pending lab results.
Theft
Police are investigating a theft that reportedly occurred at the Dandy Mini-Mart, 300 Main St., Eldred, Jan. 3.
Drug possession
Shawn Marvin, 34, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Main Street, Eldred Borough, Dec. 31. Charges will be filed in district court.
Harassment
Evelyn Gurtman, 53, of Bradford, was arrested for harassment following an incident at 5446 Route 46, Keating Township, Dec. 22. Following an investigation, police said that Gurtman made phone calls to the 54-year-old female victim in an attempt to annoy her. Charges were filed in district court.