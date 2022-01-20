Crashes
Derek S. Creed, 20, of Eldred escaped injury as did his passenger, Montana Skye L. Kusnierz, 18, of Duke Center in a one-vehicle crash on Route 346, Otto Township Jan. 6. Creed was traveling west in a 2009 Honda Civic when he lost control of the car on the icy road and began to slide, subsequently sliding off the southern side of the road, where it became disabled. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. The car was towed from the scene. Creed was cited for speeding.
Kevin M. McMurtrie, 64, of Bradford, a school bus driver, escaped injury as did his passengers, six minors, all 16 and under, of Lewis Run, in a two-vehicle crash on Route 59, Lafayette Township Jan. 11. The driver of the second vehicle, Brandi L. Robins, 33, of Eldred, also escaped injury in the crash. McMurtie was attempting to turn south onto Roberts Road when he overshot the road and while attempting to back up on Route 59, backed into the front of a 2021 Jeep Compass operated by Robins, which was stopped in the road. The Jeep was towed from the scene. Robins was wearing a seat belt.
Rape
Police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman at a residence in Mount Jewett Jan. 12.
DUI crash
Erica Simms, 42, of Limestone, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2016 Chevrolet Traverse on Smith Lane, Wetmore Township Jan. 8.
DUI/alcohol
Patrick Connelly, 36, of Beachwood, N.J., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2020 Jeep on Chestnut Street, Bradford on Jan. 12. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Route 46, Norwich Township Jan. 11. The two men were charged in district court.
DUI/drugs
Brian Fitzpatrick, 51, of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado on Boylston Street, Bradford City Jan. 8. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a theft via phone scam at a residence in Liberty Township Jan. 8. Police advise the pubic to be aware of scams requesting personal information.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of cash found at 17185 Route 6, Keating Township between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, when it was believed to have been dropped off. Inquiries about the money can be made at the Lewis Run barracks.