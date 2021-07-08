Crashes
Randy D. Haskins, 32, of Coudersport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township July 1. Haskins was traveling south in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when it veered off the roadway and hit a guide rail. Haskins was transported via Trans Am Ambulance Services to Olean General Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
A deer in the roadway was the cause of a crash on Turkey Track Road, Hamlin Township July 1. The driver of the 2010 Toyota Rav4 was uninjured in the crash, after he drove into a ditch to avoid hitting the animal. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A 16-year-old male of Kane escaped injury in a on-vehicle crash on Hillside Road, Eldred Township July 5. The driver of the 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Sartwell Road and attempting to enter Hillside Road off the shoulder. He drove into a ditched of the south shoulder of Sartwell Road, and drove down the shoulder of Hillside Road, coming to rest after hitting a tree. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for driving without a license. The vehicle was towed from the scene.Warrant
Jonathan Johnson, 33, of Bradford, was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of trespassing at a location on Phillips Street, Mt. Jewett, July 2. Before troopers arrived, the involved parties left the scene. Through investigation, it was determined Johnson had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was subsequently contacted during a traffic stop by Smethport Police, taken into custody and transported to McKean County Jail.
Theft
A 37-year-old Port Allegany man was the victim of theft of a kayak, trail cameras and a weed whacker from a location on North Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township June 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
A 56-year-old Port Allegany man was the victim of identity theft on June 22. The investigation is on-going.
State police are looking for whoever used a Hamilton Township victim’s identity to obtain a loan in the amount of $48,124 online on June 26. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI-drugs
A 37-year-old Erie woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2011 Toyota van on Route 46, Keating Township July 3.
Drug possession
Derik Nelson, 23, of Pittsburgh, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze on South Main Street, Port Allegany June 24. Upon investigation, the Nelson was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and had an active warrant for absconding from probation. He refused a legal blood draw and was transported to McKean County Jail in lieu of the probation warrant. Charges will be filed in district court.