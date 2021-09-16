Theft of services
Utility Pipeline of Kane reported that a theft of services had taken place at 15 Kushequa Ave., Hamlin Township Sept. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Pennhills Resources LLC, Kane reported that someone took a check that had sent in the mail Sept. 10 by an unknown individual and the dollar amount and receiving name changed on the front of the check, then cashed by an unknown individual. The investigation is ongoing.
A 72-year-old female from Gifford was the victim of theft after she reported that a company took money from a bank account without authorization on Sept. 10. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
State police are investigating a report of harassment at a location on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 11.
Casey Hennig, 40, of Eldred, was arrested for harassment with physical contact after an incident on Eaton Hollow Road, Eldred Township Sept. 7. Henning allegedly struck a 27-year-old female victim. A citation was filed in district court.
Joshua Dash, 41, of Bradford, was arrested for harassment following an incident involving two male victims at 14 Division Street, Mount Jewett, Aug. 14. He will be cited in district court.
John Dracup, 23, of Bradford, and Charles Keene, 49, of Willowwick, Ohio were both arrested for harassment with physical contact after police responded to 537 Klondike Road, Corydon Township Sept. 12. Charges are pending in district court.
DUI
A 49-year-old male from Port Allegany was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on East Mill Street, Port Allegany Aug. 22. Charges are pending blood test results.
Alexa Holleran, 25, of New Stanton, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick LeSabre on Larabee Road, Eldred Township, Aug. 1. She was transported to BRMC for a legal blood draw. The investigation continues.
Gregory Westlake, 58, of Bradford, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1996 Mazda MPV on West Washington Street, Bradford City Sept. 9. He was arraigned and transported to McKean County Jail.
A 46-year-old woman from Eldred was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2021 Jeep in the 200 block of McCrea Brk., Ceres Township. Charges are pending in district court.
Aaron Swanson, 30, of Port Allegany, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Rose Street, Smethport Aug. 9. He also was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood test results.
Ariel Penn, 29, of Olean, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on North Main Street, Port Allegany Sept. 5. Charges are pending in district court.A 36-year-old female of Kane was arrested following contact with a motorist on Route 6, Wetmore Township Sept. 11. The investigation is ongoing pending lab test results.
A 20-year-old male from Kane was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck on Fraley Street, Wetmore Township Sept. 6. The driver was transported to UPMC Kane for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
Assault with weapon
Timonth Fretz, 33, of Kane, was arrested for assault with a weapon following a domestic incident at a location on Route 6, Wetmore Township Sept. 11 and the 61-year-old male victim of Kane was found to have visible recent injury. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 28-year-old female from Port Allegany reported her house on North Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township, was vandalized and egged on Sept. 8. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
Weldon Brown, 46, of South Euclid, Ohio, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck on Route 219, Hamlin Township Aug. 25. Charges will be filed in district court.
Morgan Hitchcock, 20, of Smethport, was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2009 Subaru on South Avenue, Bradford City, Sept. 5. Charges are pending in district court.
Crash
Osmond C. Smith, 60, of Lynchburg, Va. escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept. 1. Smith was traveling south in a 2017 Peterbilt 579 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guide rail on the east side, coming to rest in the northbound lane. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. He was wearing a shoulder belt and was not transported to a medical facility.
Rape
State police are investigating a report of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl of Portville, N.Y. in Eldred Township on Sept. 7.