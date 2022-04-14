Crash
Michelle L. Flynn, 50, of Bradford, escaped injury, but her passenger, a 15-year-old girl, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township April 10. Flynn was traveling south in a 2010 Dodge Charger when she hit a patch of ice on the roadway and lost control of the car, hitting an embankment and rolling over. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile was transported to UPMC Kane by Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association for treatment of injuries. Flynn was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
Miele Amusements, Muncy Borough, was the victim of theft when someone broke into a Pennsylvania Skills machine at the Nittany Mint Mart in Lantz Corners, Hamlin Township and took about $9,159 in cash on April 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
An 81-year-old man of Kane reported that he received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House that he was a sweepstakes winner on April 9. She asked for a nominal fee of $5,000 via 10 VIsa gift card to release the funds. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
A 57-year-old man of Hazel Hurst reported that someone had broken into his residence on Dewey Avenue, Hamlin Township April 8 and stole a bag containing multiple pill bottles. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
ID Theft
Police are investigating a report of stolen confidential information in Hamilton Township April 5 when a female victim reported that she had received a debit card from Chase Bank in her name. She does not have a Chase Bank account.
Drug possession
Emily Wonderly, 18, of Bradford, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Kia on Looker Mountain Road, Otto Township April 6. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
Blaine Trojan, 20, of Smethport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police found him walking the wrong way on the side of Route 46, Keating Township, April 5. Charges will be filed in district court.