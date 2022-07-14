Crashes
Daniel P. Reinhardt, 58, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Warren Road, Lafayette Township July 8. Reinhardt was traveling west in a 2016 Dodge Caravan when he hit a deer in the roadway. Reinhardt was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility.
Ronald D. Sweet, 53, of Warren, was taken to UPMC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township July 8. Sweet was traveling north on a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and hit a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.
One driver suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Prentisvale Road, Eldred Township July 1. Kassandra L. Bailey, 35, of Smethport was injured and transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Port Allegany Ambulance following the crash between her 2019 Dodge Journey and a 2011 Toyota Tundra operated by William J. Keene, 57, of Cyclone on Route 346, July 1. Keene was navigating a left-hand turn from West Eldred Road when Bailey’s Journey struck the trailer being towed by the Tundra, causing it to become unhooked and travel into the west bound lane where it then went off the side of the road and came to rest. This caused disabling damage to the Tundra. Bailey was cited for no vehicle restraint systems and Keene was cited for a stop sign and yield sign violation.
Jeremy R. Jacoby, 38, of Smethport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township June 28. Jacoby was traveling east in a 2009 Toyota Highlander when for unknown reasons, the vehicle exited the roadway and hit the guide rail end. Jacoby was not wearing a seat belt and was transported via ambulance to Bradford Regional Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic,
DUI
A 60-year-old man of Melbourne, Fla., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT on Grimes Road, Liberty Township July 2.
A 30-yea-old man of Lewis Run was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep on Route 219 June 30. Charges will be filed pending blood test results.
Theft
A 62-year-old man of Kane was the victim of theft after someone claiming to be from a utility company called him on July 2 to tell him his account balance was overdue and if not satisfied, his service would be disconnected. The male requested the victim pay the balance via gift card valued at $325. State police reminds citizens to use caution when providing confidential information or money over the phone.
A backpack full of fishing gear was reported stolen by a 22-year-old Smethport man who left it under the bridge near the Larabee Y on Route 446, Eldred Township July 2. The backpack contained two boxes of Muskie fishing lures and a small black pocketknife with a total value of $400. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Drug possession
Lucas Kerr, 27, of Rixford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 219, Foster Township July 3. Charges will be filed in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct after police received a report of people shooting towards occupied residences on Route 59, Keating Township July 7. The two were charged in district court.
Criminal mischief
Stephan Roller, 24, of Rixford, was arrested for criminal mischief after police were dispatched to a residence on Bordell Road, Keating Township to investigate a report of damage to siding on the residence of the victim, a 54-year-old male of Smethport June 30. Charges were filed in district court.