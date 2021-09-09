Resisting arrest
James Kemick, 36, of Bradford, was arrested for resisting arrest following a traffic stop on a 2015 Buick Encore on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 31 for a traffic violation. Prior to the stop, the driver parked the vehicle and left the scene on foot. When encountered by police, he resisted arrest and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
Crashes
Jack K. Morrison, 60, of Bradford, escaped injury in one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Liberty Township Aug. 21. Morrison was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when he fell asleep at the wheel and left the north side of the roadway, hit a guide rail, traveled across both lands, hit a bridge, cross both lanes of travel again, and hit a guide rail, coming to rest on the north shoulder. He was cited for failing to travel on roadways laned for traffic and the truck was towed from the scene. Morrison was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a medical facility.
Christopher M. Eyler, 57, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Corydon Township Aug. 30. Eyler was traveling west in a 2012 Dodge Caravan when he swerved to miss a deer and hit the guiderail, sliding across it until coming to a stop. The van sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Eyler was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.
Michael K. Gardner, 37, of Bolivar, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township, Aug. 30. Gardner was traveling west in a 2017 Ram 1500 when the vehicle began to hydroplane and went into a ditch, which caused it to spin in a counter clockwise direction, and then travel west in reverse, finally coming to rest after hitting a utility pole and entering a ditch. The truck’s airbags were deployed and Gardner was wearing a seat belt. He refused transport to a medical facility.
Jennifer L. Amsler, 22, of Parker, escaped injury in a hit and run crash on Route 66, Wetmore Township Sept. 3. Amsler was traveling south in a 2014 Ford Focus when whe observed another vehicle traveling south. Amsler reported she had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid the oncoming vehicle, which ended up hitting the mirror of the Focus, causing minor damage. The driver then fled the scene. Amsler was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Strangulation
Mark Bailey, 25, of Bradford, was arrested following a domestic disturbance at a location on Phillips Street, Mount Jewett Borough Aug. 30. It was determined Bailey had impeded the 25-year-old female’s breathing by strangulation and damaged personal property inside the residence prior to leaving the scene in a vehicle. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, Bailey fled on foot into a wooded area. An arrest warrant has been issued through district court.DUI-alcohol
A 46-year-old Kersey, Pa., man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2006 Nissan Armada on Fairview Road, Fox Township, Elk County, after troopers made contact during a DUI checkpoint and determined he was driving under the influence. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
After troopers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Powerhouse Road, Ceres Township Sept. 5, they made contact with the involved party operating a 2007 Ford away from the scene and determined the operator was driving under the influence. The operator was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. Charges are pending blood test results.
Habitual offender
Jerry Blum, 53, of Kane, was arrested for driving on a revoked license following a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford F-150 XLT on Route 219, Hamlin Township Sept. 4. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
A 63-year-old Quakertown woman was the burglary of theft someone entered her residence on Green Hollow Road, Annin Township on Sept. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
A 48-year-old old man from Duke Center was the victim of burglary when unknown actors made entry to the residence on Oil Valley Road, Otto Township through the front door, and proceeded to damage the property on Aug. 24. The investigation is ongoing.
Terroristic threats
A 23-year-old Eldred woman was the victim of terroristic threats at a location on West Eldred Road Aug. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
ID theft
A 49-year-old Turtle Point man was the victim of identity theft at a location on Combs Creek Road, Liberty Township Aug. 24. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Melissa Mulholland, 28, of Port Allegany, was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at a location on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 31. It was determined by police that Mulholland had hit the 56-year-old victim in the head with a broom. Mulholland was issued a non-traffic citation in district court.
A 22-year-old man from Port Allegany was arrested following a report of harassment of a 32-year-old female of Port Allegany on North Brooklynside Road, Liberty Township, Aug. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
Troy Renner, 45, of Port Allegany, was arrested for harassment of a 20-year-old male victim of Port Allegany at a location on Forest Road, Liberty Township, Aug. 29. The investigation is ongoing.Two people were arrested for harassment following a dispatch to an inactive domestic disturbance at a location on Getaway Lane, Wetmore Township Sept. 5. Investigation determined the two were involved in a verbal dispute during which the 47-year-old male of Cabot made physical contact with the 46-year-old female of Lower Burrell, causing a minor injury. Both parties damaged personal property belonging to the other during the dispute, and charges were filed in district court.