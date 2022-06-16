Drug possession
A 63-year-old woman of Youngsville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Versa on Biddle Street, Kane borough June 11. Charges are pending.
DUI checkpoint stops
During the checkpoint over the June 11 and June 12 weekend, one motorist was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance, 12 citations along with 18 written warnings also were issued.
Theft
A beekeeping bee box was stolen from a residence on Cyndi Lane, Wetmore Township between May 25 and June 5 and police are looking for whoever did it. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.