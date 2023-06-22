Crashes

Christine A. Schoonover, 41, of Rixford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Summit Road, Otto Township June 11. Schoonover was approaching the intersection of Route 246 with Route 646 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when she was struck from behind by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Annette J. Marcellin, 26, of Allegany, N.Y. Schoonover was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Bradford CIty Fire Department ambulance. No other injuries were reported in the crash. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Marcellin was cited for failing to stop and yield at a stop sign.

Tags