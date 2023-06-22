Crashes
Christine A. Schoonover, 41, of Rixford, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Summit Road, Otto Township June 11. Schoonover was approaching the intersection of Route 246 with Route 646 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when she was struck from behind by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Annette J. Marcellin, 26, of Allegany, N.Y. Schoonover was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center by Bradford CIty Fire Department ambulance. No other injuries were reported in the crash. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Marcellin was cited for failing to stop and yield at a stop sign.
Clayton M. McElravy, 22, of Shippenville, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township June 10. McElravy was traveling south in a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage when a deer entered the road from the west side and collided with the vehicle. No injuries were reported but the vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Seth E. Hanes, 25, of Duke Center suffered a possible injury in a two-vehicle crash on Wilcox Road, Sergeant Township June 3. Hanes was traveling north in a 2014 Peterbilt 367 truck trailer when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Shawmut Grad Road, Sergeant Township. A second driver, Damen S. Fourness, 28, of Olean, N.Y., operating a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was not injured when he hit the truck. Fourness was wearing a seat belt, but Hanes was not. He was transported to UPMC Kane for evaluation of his injuries. He was cited for failing stop stop and yield at stop signs.
Timothy V. Shrubb, 52, of Kane, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township June 6. Shrubb was traveling in a 2017 Subaru Forester, navigating a left hand curve in the road when a deer entered the roadway. Shrubb hit the deer, causing disabling damage to the car, which was towed from the scene. Shrub and his passenger, Katrina A. Shrubb, 49, of Kane, were both wearing seat belts and refused transport to any medical facility.
Pyper N. Bullers, 19, of Emporium, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on East Valley Road, Keating Township June 18. Bullers was traveling north in a 2017 Chevrolet at a high rate of speed when she failed to see the intersection with Route 6 and drove through it, rolling her car. Also in the car but uninjured was a female infant property restrained in an infant car seat. Bullers was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding. The car was towed.
A passenger in a 2003 Honda Civic operated by a 17-year-old girl from Port Allegany was injured after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a bridge barrier June 16. The driver was not injured, nor was one other passenger, another 17-year-old girl from Smethport. The passenger, Mackenzie Pinchock, 18, of Port Allegany, was treated at the scene by EMTs from Port Allegany Ambulance service. The driver was traveling north on North Brooklynside Road when she attempted to stop at a stop sign with Mill Street, Liberty Township. The vehicle was towed. All three were wearing seat belts.
Assault with a weapon
A 42-year-old man of Eldred was arrested after police were dispatched to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Bennett Street, Eldred borough June 17. EMS located one victim at a separate location who was transported to a local hospital for lacerations to the head and back. Troopers arrive at the residence and another victim refused EMS evaluation The arrestee fled the scene prior to troopers arriving. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
A 46-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Ford on Seaward Avenue, Bradford City June 2. The driver was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Drug possession
Three arrests were made for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota Highlander on Route 219, Bradford City May 27. Charges were filed in district court.
Jonathan Abbott, 48, of Ulysses, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2017 Subaru Outback on East Academy Street, Shinglehouse April 22.
Criminal mischief
A metal storage unit valued at $500 at a residence in Wetmore Township was damaged May 30. Police are investigating.
Richard Buterbaugh, 30, of Lewis Run, was arrested after police responded to a residence on Route 6, Keating Township for a report of a damaged tire on a 2017 GMC Terrain. He was cited for criminal mischief.
Burglary
An Apple iPad Pro 6, a purse, two social security cards, an American Airlines Credit card and Norwegian credit card were stolen during a burglary at a residence on Wedgwood Drive, Eldred Township between June 4 and June 5. The investigation is ongoing.
Thefts
A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius parked in a pull-off on Route 219, Lafayette Township between May 26 and May 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Police are looking for whoever took $2,000 from a residence in Ceres Township June 15. The investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
Rexford Snyder, 66, of Port Allegany, was arrested after police were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a residence on 19 Miles Lane, Annin Township June 17. He was cited for disorderly conduct
Noise complaint
Christopher Payne, 24, of Eldred, was cited for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance at a residence in Eldred Township June 10.