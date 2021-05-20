Crashes
Hayden Erskine, 20, of Smethport, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township May 11. Erskine was traveling south in a 2006 Toyota Scion TC when a bear came from the west side of the roadway and Erskine hit it with the front of the vehicle. The car then crossed both lanes of travel and came to an uncontrolled stop in the front yard of 2009 Route 46. Erskine was transported by Phoenix EMS to Olean Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and the airbags deployed as a result of the crash.
Julie C. Penque, 36, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred May 8. Penque was traveling east in a 2020 Navistar International shen she hit a utility pole and drove into a ditch on the north side of the roadway. She was wearing a seat belt as was her passenger, Bret J. Kureczka, 35, also of North Tonowanda, N.Y. Neither was injured and refused treatment by Priority Care Ambulance personnel. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
Elijah Washington, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Route 46, Otto Township May 1. He was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and charges will be filed in district court.