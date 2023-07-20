Crashes

Ashley M. Skinner, 21, of Roulette, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township July 4. Skinner was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Renegade when she lost control on a left-hand curve and then due to vehicle failure, left the road and hit a guiderail. The vehicle rode the guiderail for about 120 feet before coming to rest in a grassy median. It was determined the vehicle failure was a factor in the crash. She was cited for expired registration and inspection. She was wearing a seatbelt.

