Crashes
Ashley M. Skinner, 21, of Roulette, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township July 4. Skinner was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep Renegade when she lost control on a left-hand curve and then due to vehicle failure, left the road and hit a guiderail. The vehicle rode the guiderail for about 120 feet before coming to rest in a grassy median. It was determined the vehicle failure was a factor in the crash. She was cited for expired registration and inspection. She was wearing a seatbelt.
William G. Dibble, 88, of Little Genesee, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 59, Corydon Township June 20. Dibble was traveling east in a 2008 Hyundai Vera Cruz when a deer ran into the path of the car and was hit. The car came to rest off the south side of Route 6 facing east. Dibble, who was wearing a seatbelt, refused medical attention at the scene. The car was towed.
Joseph R. Lemmer III, 31, of Olean, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 446, Eldred Township June 26. Lemmer was traveling north in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control and hit an embankment at the intersection with Wedgwood Drive. Lemmer was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and was charged. The car was towed from the scene.
DUI
Bailey Fry, 19, of Austin, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2013 Subaru on Route 6, Liberty Township June 25. He was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in district court.
A 51-year-old man of Kane was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2019 Ford on Greeves Street, Kane Boro June 24. He was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending lab test results.
A 26-year-old Bradford man was arrested following a traffic stop on School Street, Bradford City July 14. Further investigation revealed he was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges will be filed in district court.
An unnamed driver was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck pulling a trailer on South Main Street, Port Allegany borough July 15. Further investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 39-year-old Brookville man was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 219, Lafayette Township July 1. Investigation revealed he was in possession of marijuana and was driving under the influence of drugs.
Harassment
Jason Conner, 39, of Bradford was arrested after police responded to an active domestic incident at a residence on Westline Road, Lafayette Township July 15. Upon arrival, it was learned the domestic had occurred prior to the arrival of police. Two female victims, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, both of Cyclone, had both been struck causing injury. Conner was arraigned in district court and remanded to the McKean County Jail.
Megan’s Law violation
Colton Milliron, 31, of Mt. Jewett, was arrested and remanded to McKean County Jail after police said he failed to register his current information with state police between June 14 and June 30, as required by Megan’s law for sex offenders. Milliron was charged in district court, and his bail set at $10,000.
Drug possession
Jacob Smith, 21, of Clearfield, was arrested and charges of drug possession will be filed following a traffic stop on a 2003 Pontiac Vibe on Route 219 Sergeant Township July 1.
Samuel Merritts, 54, of Altoona and Jeffrey Smith, 58, also of Altoona, were arrested following a traffic stop on Hilton Road, Bradford City July 4. Both the driver and passenger were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, related paraphernalia and unstamped cigarettes. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 25-year-old Cyclone woman reported that someone had keyed her 2011 Chevrolet Impala, causing damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Disorderly conduct
Claude Olson, 68, of Kane, was arrested for disorderly conduct after he threw mud at a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck at a location on Route 6, Wetmore Township July 3 because of a parking dispute. He will be issued a non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct.
Burglary
A Rixford man reported on May 28 that someone forcefully entered a garage on Denniss Hollow Road and took items from a locked filing cabinet. The investigation is ongoing.
Fire
The state police fire marshal was called in to determine the cause and origin of fire that occurred in Norwich Township on July 6. There were no injuries in the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
A black Fuji Jari Model 1.3 bicycle valued at $3,499 was reported stolen from a detached garage in Annin Township June 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Possession of unstamped cigarettes
Nicola Fritz, 42, of Penfield, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2006 Nissan on Burning Well Road, Sergeant Township July 15, after it was determined she was in possession of six cartons of unstamped cigarettes. Charges will be filed in district court.
Scattering rubbish
An Eldred man reported to police that someone had abandoned an unmarked boat on private property located at Barden Break, Ceres Township July 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at McKean County.