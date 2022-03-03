Crash
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township Feb. 25. John E. Miller, 54, of James City was traveling east in a 2005 General Motors Canyon and Janice M. Menteer, 64, of Ludlow was traveling west in a 2017 Jeep Liberty when the Canyon slid on a patch of ice and Miller lost control of the truck, hitting the Liberty head-on. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. A passenger in the Menteer vehicle, 42-year-old Trevor Menteer, also escaped injury in the crash. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Miller was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Thefts
A 60-year-old man of Turtlepoint was the victim of theft after he sent payments to an unidentified person posing as an associate from Publishers Clearing House between June 18, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022. The investigation is ongoing.
A 50-year-old man of Union Bridge, Md., was the victim of theft from a location on Route 646, Keating Township Feb. 12. A 2006 Ford Fusion was reported to have been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
A 56-year-old woman of Mt. Jewett was the victim of identity theft after an unemployment claim was opened in her name on Feb. 24. The investigation is ongoing.
A 22-year-old man of Smethport was the victim of wire fraud after he responded to a scam through PayPal and sent a payment in the form of a gift card to an unknown person on Feb. 24. The investigation is ongoing.
A 22-year-old female of Duke Center was the victim of theft after she paid for services not completed on Nov. 24, 2021. The investigation is on-going.
Drug possession
Shannon Kuder, 32, of Johnsonburg, was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Escape on Bolivar Drive, Foster Township Feb. 1. Kuder was a passenger in the vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
Assault
Marie Harris, 31, of Austin, was arrested for simple assault following a disturbance at Busty Hearts Place, Annin Township Jan. 15. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 2011 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was reportedly vandalized at a location on Clermont Road, Sergeant Township on Feb. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.