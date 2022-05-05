DUI-drugs
Joshua Goodmote-Miller, 25, of Bradford, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2010 VW Tiguan on East Washington Street, Bradford City April 24. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and had an active warrant for his arrest. Charges will be filed in district court.
Crashes
Alyssa L. Thomas, 28, of Smethport suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bulls Mills Road April 21. Thomas was traveling west in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe when she fell asleep at the wheel, went through a stop sign, across Route 446, over railroad tracks on Bullis Mills Road, and hit a pile of asphalt on the north side of the road. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Thomas was transported to Olean General Hospital via ambulance.
Sarah E. Isaman, 22, of Bradford, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Droney Road, Lafayette Township April 24. Isaman was traveling west in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when she lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a right hand turn. The car hit a mailbox and continued westbound about another 100 feet and hit another mailbox. She then fled the scene without notifying property owners. She was charges with not immediately notifying police of the accident.
Denise M. Whiteman, 58, of Duke Center, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 346, Otto Township April 28. Whiteman was traveling west in a 2017 Subaru Forester when she swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway and drove off the road, hitting an embankment head-on. The vehicle sustained disabling front end damage and was towed from the scene. Whiteman was wearing a seat belt and was treated on the scene by Bradford City Fire Department emergency personnel. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Looker Mountain Trail, Otto Township April 28. David S. Coffman, 52, of Rixford, was traveling east on in a 2014 Chrysler 200 when he crossed the double yellow lines and sideswiped a 2019 Chevrolet Express traveling west, operated by Timothy M. McCommons, 49, of Coudersport. As a result, McCommons lost control of the vehicle, and hit a posted speed limit sign. Both drivers and a 17-year-old female and 13-year-old male passengers in Mccommons vehicle were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
Aurora S. Dinch, 20, of Turtlepoint and her 12-year-old male passenger escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 46, Keating Township April 27. Dinch was traveling north in a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and hit a mailbox before continuing down an embankment. Dinch was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Jordan A. Larner, 21, of Johnsonburg, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 58, Lafayette Township April 24. Larner was traveling west in a 2008 Hyundai Elantra when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the shoulder of the road, hitting a utility pole. He was charged with speeding. He was wearing a seat belt.
DUI-alcohol
Thomas P. Horton, 57, of Kane, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township April 21. Horton was traveling east in a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT when he lost control of the truck on curve in the roadway, crossed into the westbound lane and left the road and into a ditch. The truck went about another 50 feet before hitting a utility pole. Horton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and charges will be filed pending blood test results. He was transported via ambulance to UPMC Kane. The truck was towed from the scene.
A 74-year-old male of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck on Main Street, Bradford City April 22. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants will be filed in district court.
Criminal mischief-institutional
Timothy Bottorf, 41, of Eldred, an inmate at McKean County Jail, was charged after police responded to the jail for a report of vandalism. It was determined that Bottorf had ripped an observation camera off the wall of a cell. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft
Jack Beel Excavating of Eldred Township was the victim of theft on April 26 when someone stole a spool of copper wire from the location on Route 446, Eldred Township. The wire was valued at $1,800.
Theft by deception
A 38-year-old male of Eldred was the victim of identity theft when an unemployment claim was filed in his name on April 29.
Harassment
A 32-year-old male of Smethport was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to an inactive domestic on Allan Street, Keating Township April 29. It was determined that the arrestee had punched the 51-year-old female victim. Charges were filed in district court.