Harassment
Justin Nichols, 31, of Duke Center, was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident in progress at a residence on Walkertown Lane, Otto Township May 21.
PFA violation
James Jones, 35, of Port Allegany, was arrested after he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order at a location on Port Emporium Road, Liberty Township May 18. The investigation is ongoing.
In a second incident, Jones was arrested for theft after he trespassed on property on Route 155, Liberty Township May 17 and stole a salt block. He was identified through trail camera images. Charges were filed in district court.
Crash
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamlin Township May 19. Ashley A. Nelson, 34, of Mt. Jewett and Ayyavoo Nandhakumar, 70, of Ridgway, were both traveling east when Nanhakumar slowed her 2015 Honda Civic to make a left turn onto Lower Lindholm Road. It was then hit by a 2019 Jeep Compass operated by Nelson, who was cited for following too closely. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Civic was disabled by the crash and had to be towed from the scene.
Criminal trespass
Bill Renner, 19, of Port Allegany, was arrested for trespassing on property on Forest Road, Liberty Township May 18. Charges will be filed in district court.