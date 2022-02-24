Crashes
Hilario Maldonado, 30, of Olean, N.Y., escaped injury after he crashed his 2013 BMW 335I on Main Street, Otto Township Feb. 18. Maldonado was traveling west at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the road and exited the south side of the road, hitting an embankment, then became airborne and came to rest in the front yard of a residence. The car was towed from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Drug possession
A 46-year-old man of Bradford City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2006 Dodge Stratus on Hill Street, Bradford City Feb. 17. He was also found to be under the influence. Charges are pending drug test results.
Identity theft
A 69-year-old woman of Kane was the victim of identity theft on Feb. 9. The investigation is ongoing.
A 59-year-old man of Smethport was the victim of identity theft on Feb. 19. The investigation is ongoing.
Death investigations
Police are investigating the death of Betty Knapp, 85, of Crosby, at 9516 Route 46, Norwich Township, on Feb. 18.
Police are investigating the death of Steven Ault, 61, of Eldred, at 44 Edson St., Eldred, on Feb. 15.