Child passenger safety seat check
State police will conduct a free child passenger safety seat check on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Port Allegany Fire Department, 65 West Maple Street, Port Allegany. Anyone with questions may call state police at Lewis Run.
Crash
Shannon R. Asp, 46, of Kane, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette April 10. Asp was traveling north on Route 219 when a turkey flew into the roadway and hit the windshield of her 2019 Toyota Camry, causing disabling damage. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Drug possession
Chelsie Deutsch, 34, of Weedville, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2004 Dodge Stratus on Burning Well Road, Sergeant Township April 26, where she was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 49-year-old male of Duncannon was arrest following a traffic stop on a 2007 Hyundai on State Route 219, Lafayette Township April 29 where he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 38-year-old female of Bradford was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep on Route 219, Bradford City April 21 where she drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
Police are investigating a report of criminal trespass at a property on Anderson Street, Mt. Jewett borough that took place April 23.