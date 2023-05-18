Crashes
Jess W. Shetler, 19, of Mt. Jewett and Pamela L. Stahli, 69, of Mt. Jewett, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street, Mt. Jewett borough May 5. Shetler was traveling east in a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner when he fell asleep while negotiating a left curve and hit a 2012 Dodge Caravan parked and unoccupied in front of 71 West Main Street belonging to Stahli. The 4-Runner was disabled in the crash and Route 6 was partially shut down for about an hour. Shetler was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to a medical facility.
Joseph J. Pyne, 44, of Chambersburg, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bloomster Street, Bloomster Hollow, Sergeant Township May 7. Pyne was traveling north on a Polaris Ranger UTV when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid sideways and roll onto the operator side. Both Pyne and his passenger, 44-year-old Brandon L. Dice, of Chambersburg, were ejected from the vehicle, which landed on Pyne. He was flown from the scene via Mercy Flight.
DUI
A 38-year-old Roulette man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2019 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck on West Mill Street, Port Allegany borough April 30. charges are pending lab results.
Joseph Tobola, 50, of Cuba, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic check of a stopped 2015 Dodge Durango SUV alongside Route 155, Eldred Township April 29. Charges are pending in district court.
Megan’s Law violation
A 38-year-old Smethport man was arrested for failing to comply with Megan’s Law on March 24 at a location on Route 46, Keating Township.
Strangulation
Lucas Fowler of Cyclone was arrested after police were dispatched to an active domestic violence incident. It was determined that Fowler broke into the residence through a window and while inside, proceeded to assault the resident before damaging multiple items and also stole the victim’s cell phone. He then fled the scene. Charges were filed and an arrest warrant obtained.
Drug possession
A 31-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both of St. Mary’s, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe on Route 219, Bradford City, April 11. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia and the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending in district court.
A 35-year-old Bradford man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2019 Kia on Elm Street, Bradford City April 29. Charges are pending lab results.
Thomas Jaskowak, 50, of Moshannon, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2003 Suzulight SUV on South Aveneue, Lewis Run borough on April 27. Charges will be filed in district court.
Corey Frantz, 34, and Mark Cass, 37, both of Erie, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2022 Chevrolet on Route 219, Sergeant Township May 4. Both driver and passenger were in possession of a controlled substance, police said. Charges will be filed in district court.
Robert Knouse, 51, of Altoona, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2003 Mercury sedan on Route 219, Sergeant Township May 4.
Tyler HIll, 25, of Saltsburg; Ryan Livingston, 27, of Cherry Tree; Faith English, 23, of Cherry Tree and Isaac Sodmont, 18, of Marsteller, all in Pennsylvania, were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on Route 219, Sergeant Township May 6 after drugs and drug para- phernalia were found in the vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 43-year-old man of Columbia, S.C. was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on South Avenue, Bradford Township May 3. He was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.
Unstamped cigarettes
Jessie Galentine, 42, of Dubois, was arrested for possession of 118 cartons of unstamped cigarettes following a traffic stop on a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on South Avenue May 4. Charges will be filed in district court.
Andre Woods, 41, of DuBois, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze on Route 219, Hamlin Township May 6 when five cartons of unstamped cigarettes were found in the vehicle. Charges will be filed in district court.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a reported identity theft on April 24 at a residence on Route 46, Keating Township via a credit card scam. PSP reminds the public to be vigilant regarding such scams.
Theft
A firearm was stolen from a residence on King Street, Eldred Borough May 1, and police are looking for the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.