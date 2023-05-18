Crashes

Jess W. Shetler, 19, of Mt. Jewett and Pamela L. Stahli, 69, of Mt. Jewett, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street, Mt. Jewett borough May 5. Shetler was traveling east in a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner when he fell asleep while negotiating a left curve and hit a 2012 Dodge Caravan parked and unoccupied in front of 71 West Main Street belonging to Stahli. The 4-Runner was disabled in the crash and Route 6 was partially shut down for about an hour. Shetler was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to a medical facility.

