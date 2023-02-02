Crashes
Christian G. Wild III, 38, of Roulette, Brittany R. Sisson, 29, of Shinglehouse, an 11-year-old boy of Roulette and a 5-year-old girl of Shinglehouse, all escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Jan. 26. All three were in a 1998 Ford Econoline E-150 van when Wild lost control of the vehicle due to driving too fast for conditions and drove off the road, hitting a guiderail. He then fled the scene in the car without reporting the crash. A witness reported it to state police. He was cited with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Both children were properly restrained, Wild was wearing his seat belt, Sisson was not. All refused transport by emergency services.
Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Jan. 24 involving a 2019 Hyundai Sonata. The driver was traveling south and hit a patch of black ice, causing it to go into a ditch. The car was pulled from the ditch by a towing service and driven from the scene.
Jolene M. Shetler, 22, of Mt. Jewitt, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Jan. 24. Shetler was traveling north in a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner when she lost control due to driving too fast for conditions and drove off the road, hitting an embankment. The car then overturned and came to rest on the passenger side. Shetler was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding and the car was towed from the scene.
Daulton S. Howard, 23, of Amarillo, Texas, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Jan. 23. Howard was traveling south in a 2019 Ram 2500 pick-up truck when the truck left the road while navigating a left curve traveling too fast for conditions. The truck hit a utility pole, a traffic sign and a tree before coming to rest in a ditch off the southbound lane. He was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. He was wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene.
Theft of motor vehicle
A car was stolen from a residence on Edson Street, Eldred borough sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Police are investigating.
DUI
Christopher Sherwin, 34, of Bradford, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Titan pick-up truck on Route 155, Eldred Township Jan. 22. Charges will be fied in district court.
Drug possession
Jamie Swede, 23, of Eldred, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2014 Toyota Corolla on Looker Mountain Trail, Foster Township Jan. 28. Charges will be filed in district court.
Assault by prisoner
Jonathan Kramer, 29, of Bradford, was arrested for assault on a 37-year-old male corrections officer at the McKean County Jail Jan. 26. Charges will be filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
Blake Wian, 23, of Smethport, was arrested for trespassing after police responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant said he entered the vehicle without permission but didn’t take anything.
Sexual assault
Police are investigating a reported past tense sexual assault in Liberty Township Jan. 24.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a past tense indecent sexual assault involving minor children in Annin Township June 1, 2019.