Crashes

Christian G. Wild III, 38, of Roulette, Brittany R. Sisson, 29, of Shinglehouse, an 11-year-old boy of Roulette and a 5-year-old girl of Shinglehouse, all escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Keating Township Jan. 26. All three were in a 1998 Ford Econoline E-150 van when Wild lost control of the vehicle due to driving too fast for conditions and drove off the road, hitting a guiderail. He then fled the scene in the car without reporting the crash. A witness reported it to state police. He was cited with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Both children were properly restrained, Wild was wearing his seat belt, Sisson was not. All refused transport by emergency services.

Tags

Trending Food Videos