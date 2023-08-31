Crash
Charles E. Church, 76, of Bradford suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Hamlin Township Aug. 17. A second driver, Hannah M. Brown, 20, of Kane, was not injured. Both vehicles were traveling south, Church on 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and Brown in a 2012 Jeep Liberty when Brown attempted to turn from Route 219 into a driveway at 2932 Route 219. The motorcycle then hit the Jeep, lost control and laid the bike onto its side. Church was transported to Penn Highlands Dubois via medical helicopter for treatment. He was cited for following too closely. Church was wearing a motorcycle helmet and Brown was wearing a seat belt.
Strangulation
An arrest warrant was issued for a person following a domestic incident at a residence on Wilcox Road, Sergeant Township Aug. 21. According to the two victims, one a 42-year-old woman and the other a 17-year-old boy, both of Mt. Jewett, they were grabbed around the neck, choked and pushed against a wall during the physical altercation. The female said she was pushed against a car.
Harassment
Justina Ames, 23, of Bradford was arrested for harassment following a bar fight at Busty Heart’s Place, Route 155, Annin Township Aug. 19. Charges have been filed in district court.
Riley Welch, 25, of Eldred, was arrested for harassment following a fight at the McKean County Fair, 7172 Route 46, Keating Township Aug. 19. Also arrested were Keylee Welch, 25, of Smethport and Axle Tankersley, 34, of Eldred. All parties were cited in district court.
A 36-year-old man of Smethport was arrested after police responded to a domestic in progress at a residence on Ivy Road, Keating Township Aug. 22. Police determined that a physical altercation took place and the arrestee also was in violation of an action protection from abuse order. An arrest warrant was issued through district court.
Daniel Popiel, 41, of Lewis Run was arrested for harassment following an incident at a residence on Sugar Run Road, Corydon Township Aug. 22. Charges were filed in district court.
DUI
Jordan VanGorder, 23, of Smethport was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Champlin Hill Road, Annin Township July 30. Charges were filed in district court.
Anthony Cavallaro, 35, of Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Interstate Parkway, Bradford City July 28. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Lori Snyder, 61, of Roulette, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet on Route 6, Keating Township Aug. 25. She was transported to PSP Lewis Run for a breath test. Charges will be filed in district court.
Ramon Sanabria Soto, 43, of Kane was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop in Kane Borough Aug. 3. Charges were filed in district court.
Public drunkenness
A 38-year-old Port Allegany woman was arrested for public drunkenness after police were dispatched to West Mill Street, Liberty Township Aug. 26 for a report of a visibly intoxicated woman walking in the roadway. She was cited for public drunkenness.
Drug possession
Tammy Sharp, 42, of Lebanon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police were dispatched to do a welfare check on a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala parked at the gas pumps at 3014 Route 219, Hamlin Township Aug. 11. for two hours.
Jacob Counseller, 25, of Ridgway was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Chrysler on Route 219, Sergeant Township Aug. 25. It was determined that the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
Fire
The state police fire marshal was requested by Reynoldsville Fire Department to assist with determining the origin and cause of a fire at a property on Route 310, Winslow Township, Jefferson County Aug. 19. The fire was classified as undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing. About $20,000 in damage was done to the property. No injuries were reported.
The state police fire marshal was requested to Punxatawney Fire Department to determine the origin and cause of a fire that damaged an unoccupied structure at 101-103 Marion Ave. Aug. 19. The estimated property damage is $100,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.