Harassment
A 25-year-old male of Rew and a 22-year-old female of Eldred were arrested for harassment following a verbal altercation that turned physical between them and a 47-year-old female of Rew on Canfield Hollow Road, Eldred, Dec. 4. The investigation is on-going.
Police are investigating a report of harassment by communication against a 63-year-old female victim of Ludlow between Oct. 5 and Nov. 28.
Assault
Scott Fitzgerald, 55, of Clarendon, was arrested after a report of threats being made between known parties on Forest Road, Corydon Township Dec. 6. Fitzgerald and the victim, a 57-yearold male of Duke Center, were arguing when Fitzgerald pointed a loaded .22 caliber handgun at the victim. He was arraigned in district court and released on unsecured bail.
DUI/alcohol
A 33-year-old male of Duke Center was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford F-150 XLT on Main Street and Access Road, Eldred Dec. 5. Charges are pending blood test results.
Crash
John E. Barrett, 50, of Karthaus, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township Dec. 1. Barrett was traveling east in a 2006 Kenworth T800 tractor-trailer navigating a slight right turn in the roadway when his dual tires lost their lug nuts and the tire ejected off the studs and the rim damaged the hub. The tires remained in motion crossing the westbound lane of travel and hit a shed. The truck was repaired on scene and driven away. Barrett was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for unlawful activities.