Crash
Lauren A. Gentile, 22, of Kane, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Hamilton Township Feb. 4. Gentile was traveling west in a 2015 Honda Civic when she ran over a deer in the roadway and lost control of the car, traveled off the road and overturned. She was wearing a seat belt.
Burglary
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing three residences on Birch Run Road, Annin Township between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. Multiple items were removed from the camps, belonging to a 69-year-old Rixford man, a 46-year-old Rixford man and a 43-year-old Bellefonte woman. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-368-9230.
Concealed carry
Chanelle Keller, 26, of Bradford, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit following a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Elm Street, Bradford City Feb. 5. She also was in possession of multiple Vicodin tablets not prescribed to her. She was arraigned in district court and released on $2,500 bail.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a report of a PUA-1099 reporting unemployment benefits received between June 1, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2021 being sent to a male victim who reported that he had not received benefits.
Terroristic threats
A 35-year-old Bradford man was arrested for making terroristic threats after police were dispatched to an active domestic violence incident at West Washington Street, Corydon Township Feb. 7. He was taken into custody and remanded to McKean County Jail following arraignment in district court.
Public drunkenness
Mark Pingie, 65, of Lewis Run, was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Crosby convenience store on South Avenue, Lewis Run Feb. 3. Charges of public drunkenness and threatening patrons were filed in district court.
DUI crash
A 26-year-old Olean woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her car on Route 46, Keating Township Feb. 2. Charges are pending blood test results.
A 31-year-old woman from Bradford was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2006 Hyundai Sonata on Route 59, Lafayette Township Feb. 7. Police said she failed to stop at a stop sign and drove off the roadway. Charges are pending lab results.
Gabrielle L. Baldwin, 22, of Olean, was arrested after she crashed her 2015 Kia on Route 44, Ceres Township Feb. 6. According to police, she was traveling north when she drove across the southbound lane and up a bank, causing the vehicle to become airborne before landing and turning over onto the driver’s side. She suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported to UPMC Cole by Shinglehouse Ambulance.
DUI-alcohol
A 49-year-old Eldred woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Edson Avenue, Eldred Feb. 2. Charges are pending blood test results.
DUI-drugs
Crystal Windsor, 32, of Bradford City was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2005 Saab 93 on Bolivar Drive Feb. 7. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 41-year-old Eldred man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2006 Ford F-250 Supercab pick-up truck on Grimes Road, Liberty Township, Feb. 6. Charges are pending in district court.
A 27-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2008 Mazda on Pine Street, Bradford City, Feb. 8. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief to a 2017 Nissan Sentra owned by a 21-year-old female of Port Allegany sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29. Police said someone keyed the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.
Drug possession
Alexander Hayes, 27, of Erie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Burnside Avenue, Bradford City Feb. 7. The operator also had warrants out for his arrest. The passenger, 23-year-old Damonte McCullum, was also taken into custody and charges of resisting arrest will be filed against him.